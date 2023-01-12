Redfall release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, story, and news

If you’re looking for details on the Redfall release date, we’ve got you covered. The co-op vampire shooter comes from developers Arkane, best known for building rich, very deliberate worlds, and weaving intricate stories around their fascinating creations. This time, instead of a space station, or the clockwork city of Dunwall, they’ve focused on a small tourist town in the eastern US.

There are vampires, sure. A sniper with an undead eye? Check. They even have a cryptozoologist, because why not. The cast of Redfall characters is varied enough, but how will this co-op game fare when compared to Arkane’s other creations? Many have likened Redfall to co-op shooters like Left 4 Dead, although it’s allegedly going to be more like Far Cry than the aforementioned zombie shooter. Here’s what we know about the Redfall release date, all the trailers, gameplay, and more.

Redfall release date speculation

According to a rumour circulating on Twitter, Redfall is aiming for a release date in early May. This comes after an alleged delay pushed the FPS game from its original March release window.

Xbox is hosting a Developer Direct conference later this month, and although there won’t be any Starfield release date news as that will come in a separate show, there will apparently be more concrete news on when we’ll get our hands on Redfall, with this guide being updated as and when we know more.

Redfall trailers

The official announcement trailer for Redfall came in June of 2021, and it was the first glimpse we got of the quaint town from which the co-op game takes its name.

A year after the official announcement trailer, we got a five-minute gameplay reveal from Bethesda. It shows a player investigating a disturbance in a church and discovering something they wish they hadn’t; chaos ensues with this trailer showing off the robust co-op elements and some character abilities.

The last trailer was released around Halloween of 2022 and gives us a taste of just how creepy the goings-on in Redfall will be. From the gallons of blood to the creepy floating undead, the sleepy harbour town of Redfall undergoes a serious transformation when its new residents take hold.

Redfall gameplay

Redfall aims to be a game of many hats. Not only does Arkane want to craft an intricate, deep, single-player story game, but also a rewarding co-op jaunt if that’s how you choose to play. Redfall is primarily an open-world FPS game, where you can choose exactly how you want to tackle the vampire threat that has taken over your tourist town; there will be undead nests you need to eliminate, cultist strongholds to take over, and plenty of exploration in between.

Operating as a hero shooter, you’ll have the choice between four main characters to play as, each with their own set of abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. You’re able to set loadouts for each character using your favourite abilities, with the addition of the deep armoury of weapons available to you as you explore the island.

According to Arkane, the weapons you find when exploring Redfall will drop with “randomised weapon traits to make each drop feel like one of an endless potential of combinations”. It seems like experimentation, and equipment expression, will be the keys to your success.

Redfall story

Redfall used to be a lovely town. Something from the back of a postcard, even. Then the vampires moved in and apparently, tourism hit an all-time low.

The vampire threat was one made by humans, a science experiment gone wrong in the most dramatic of fashions. Whatever mishap occurred in that lab has left the residents of Redfall with an infestation of bloodsucking undead creepers, and an army of wannabe cultists to back them up.

It’s down to you, and your friends, to help rid Redfall of the vampire scourge that has driven its roots deep into the island – they’ve driven the water away and blocked out the sun, so it looks like you’re on your own.

Redfall news

Arkane gave us a sneak peek into the creation of Redfall’s main antagonists with this ‘Bringing Redfall to Life’ video, in which we find out that the vampires aren’t sick, they’re just really evil. It’s good news all around if you’re a Bethesda fan, and also a PC player, as Microsoft has said that three of their future games will be PC, and Xbox exclusive. Lastly, if you’re a huge fan of Arkane’s previous offers, but aren’t sure about the open-world setting of their latest game, you’re in luck, as Redfall won’t mean the end of Arkanes immersive sims.

There you have it, all the information on the Redfall release date, and everything in between. There is still some time before the shooter is released, so expect this guide to be updated regularly when anything new pops up. With any luck, Redfall will be one of the best PC games released this year and one of the highlights of Bethesda’s catalogue – at least until the Elder Scrolls 6 release date and Fallout 5 release date both roll around.