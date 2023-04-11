Redfall will have Denuvo anti-cheat on PC

Love it or hate it, Arkane has confirmed that Redfall will be shipping with Denuvo anti-cheat on PC. The vampire FPS game is just around the corner, which is exciting, but some may be dissuaded by this announcement.

On Redfall’s official Steam page, an April 9 addition confirms that the game will use Denuvo. Below the details about multiplayer and controller support, a brown bubble reads “incorporates third-party DRM: Denuvo Anti-tamper.”

Why is it such a big deal, though? Redfall is an online multiplayer game, of course it’ll have some form of anti-cheat. Well, sit down, grab some popcorn, and let’s delve into the world of unproven gaming conspiracies.

Many claim that Denuvo decreases game performance, with players blaming it for Resident Evil Village’s issues with stuttering and general FPS drops way back in 2021 (although it has been removed from the game in recent days). While the suggested decreases aren’t huge, they’re enough to tamper with the game and cause chaos – especially when things are leaping at you from the shadows at every turn.

Others claim that the software has kernel-level access to your computer, meaning that it presents a major privacy risk. Again, this hasn’t been proven, but both of these theories combined has left Denuvo’s reputation in a sorry spot for a lot of players – justifiably or otherwise.

Either way, I’m still excited about for all things vampire-y. Why? Check out my Redfall gameplay preview – there’s a lot to sink you teeth into ahead of the Redfall release date, and trust me when I say you’ll want to be prepared. If you can’t wait to crack some undead skulls, though, check out our list of the best vampire games to quell your bloodlust.