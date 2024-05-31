Redfall adds Nvidia DLSS 3 as parting gift to PC players

Redfall just dropped its final update, and Nvidia DLSS 3 has finally been added to the game to help with PC performance, adding to the existing implementation of AMD FSR 2 and Intel XeSS.

The Redfall system requirements were always relatively low, but boosting performance on Nvidia RTX graphics cards was still possible thanks to modders adding in DLSS shortly after release. Now, developer Arkane Austin has officially added the upscaling technology as a part of the game’s final update.

I jumped back into Redfall to test the DLSS settings and see what impact they have had. The system I used to test the game includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Founder’s Edition and Intel Core i7-11700F.

Minimum fps Average fps Epic preset – No Upscaling 48 92 Epic preset – DLSS Quality 52 108 Epic preset – DLSS Performance 68 111 Epic preset – DLSS Quality + Frame Generation 70 115

Based on the results, it’s clear that having Nvidia DLSS is an advantage over no upscaling tech whatsoever, which comes as no surprise, but when tinkering with the various settings, there’s very little improvement for the average fps, but the minimum figure climbs substantially.

As a narrative-driven FPS game, Redfall is perfectly fine when running at 60fps, but stability is key. That’s why it’s nice to see two of these settings push the minimum fps over 60, ensuring any drop in quality is barely noticeable to the naked eye.

Game update 4 also introduces a ton of quality-of-life improvements, but no further work will be carried out, effectively meaning that Redfall will carry on in its current state for the foreseeable future. The update adds approximately 23GB to the total file size if downloading via the Microsoft Store, and 20GB if you own the game on Steam.

For more on why Redfall’s updates have ended, you can read about Microsoft’s decision to close Arkane Austin and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks.