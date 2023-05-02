Redfall fast travel locations and maps

Looking for a list of all the Redfall fast travel locations? The town of Redfall can be quite the hostile place, so you’re going to need to find the game’s fast travel locations if you want to expedite your progress through its deadly world. When you die, you’ll find yourself back at the one you used last and, since locations can be quite far from one another, you’re probably not going to want to walk all the way back just to die and have do it all over again. This guide is going to show you where to find fast travel locations in Redfall as well as explain how they work. That way you’ll be able to get back into the action faster and not spend as much time wandering.

How to fast travel in Redfall

There are two large Redfall maps to explore. When you first arrive in each, you’ll be directed towards a building you need to liberate from enemies. As soon as you do this, the building will become your base and you will then be able to fast travel to it from out in the field. Additionally, when you die, you’ll respawn at this location, at least until you find other fast travel points. There are also two different kinds you’ll be able to discover while exploring the neighborhoods.

The maps are all divided into different neighborhoods. You can see the boundaries yourself by mousing over them on your map. Each neighborhood has a safehouse, but you don’t unlock them solely by finding them. You can tell a safehouse by its small house icon, which will have a red lock on it until you’ve been able to unlock it. The icon itself on the map will point to the entrance, but that’s only part of what you’ll need to actually get inside. If you look near the entrance, you’ll see several UV lights that you’ll need to turn on to gain access.

Simply look on the ground for a couple of cables. Following these will take you to a generator that you’ll need to activate by holding the E key. But not all generators are this easy to turn on. Some of them require keys, which you’ll be able to find on the premises. These are always in a location that’s fairly easy to spot. Once you find the key, you’ll be able to turn the generator on. Some generators are also surrounded by red mist, and you won’t be able to activate them until you either destroy the creature creating the mist or get to the generator by navigating around the mist.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to freely travel to and respawn at the safehouse. But there’s another kind of fast travel spot. These are called markers and they’ll show up on your map when near them as little location icons. Unlike the safehouses, these are much simpler. Approach them and press E to add them to your map. Once you do that, you’ll be able to fast travel and respawn there as well. If you’d like to more easily locate these locations, take a look at the pictures of the Redfall Commons and Burial Point maps included below.

All Redfall map fast travel locations

Here are all of the Redfall fast travel locations across both Redfall maps:

Redfall map locations

Sedgewick map

Basswood map one

Basswood map location two

Shadetree Heights map

Sedgewick map

Burial Point map locations

Haven’s Lot map one

Haven’s Lot map two

Haven’s Lot map three

Chickering map

Founder’s Knoll map

That's all you need to make the most out of Redfall fast travel locations. Simply look at the map pictures and navigate to the icons and you won't need to scour the town for a way to cut down on walking.