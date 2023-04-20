Get Redfall on sale, but only if you act fast

If you want to try Redfall, the upcoming vampire game built by Dishonored and Prey dev Arkane, and published by Bethesda, you won’t need to completely break the (blood) bank. A subtle little Steam sale means you can pick up the multiplayer horror at a decent discount, way ahead of the Redfall release date. I’ve made one pun already. Let’s see if I can get through the rest of this article without any others.

In our hands-on Redfall preview, we got a taste of its Far Cry 2-esque open world and some great initial missions. Now, both the standard and expanded ‘Bite Back’ editions of Redfall are available on sale, granting you a fresh Steam key ready to redeem when the multiplayer game finally launches.

Over at Fanatical, Redfall standard edition is on sale for $58.79 (£50.39), down 16% from $69.99 (£59.00).

The Redfall Bite Back Edition, which includes the full DLC pass, an additional shotgun, weapon skin, gun attachment, outfits, and more, is on sale for $83.99 (£70.55), and also down 16% from $99.99 (£83.99).

But there’s a catch – the sale ends April 20 4pm PST / 7pm EST / 12am GMT / April 21 10am AEDT. That means you need to act quickly. Your entire discount is at stake (whoops).

Remember, when you order Redfall from Fanatical, you get a key to redeem on Steam, and that goes for both versions of the game. If you want to grab some other bargains, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and more are all on big discount thanks to the current Ubisoft sale.

