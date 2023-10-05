Redfall doesn’t have enough Steam players to fill a team

Redfall's player count has dropped so low on Steam that, if you wanted to form a full four-person lobby, you couldn't - yes, fewer than four people are playing.

A black woman with dark black eyes and huge fangs punches at the camera holding a knife

Published:

Redfall

Redfall, Arkane Austin’s co-op vampire shooter. Arguably ill-fated from the get-go and marred by performance issues at launch, the game largely only remains notable for its failure to take off, having disappeared into relative obscurity since its release back in May. When I say ‘obscurity,’ though, I didn’t expect to find that, if you’re playing on Steam, there are times of day when you won’t actually be able to form a full co-op lobby because there aren’t enough people playing.

Redfall is, at its core, a multiplayer game. While you can grind through the overarching narrative solo, there’s nothing quite like rushing head-on into a nest of ravenous vampires and liberating it from their cool, undead clutches.

Unfortunately, the game’s rather ugly performance issues and lackluster deviations from what developer Arkane does so well meant that it failed to become the next live service hit, banishing it firmly to the annals of history and slamming that particular chapter of Arkane Austin’s generally stellar portfolio shut. However, what I didn’t realize is just how bad the game, which we rather liked in our Redfall review, is seemingly faring – until now.

YouTube Thumbnail

Over the past few days, Redfall’s Steam player count has dropped to three players – yes, seriously. That means that, if you’re looking to jump in and find a lobby online without crossplay, then you’re really going to struggle.

And, unfortunately, its peak player count isn’t much better. In the past 24 hours, Steam Charts notes that only 34 people took a trip to Redfall, with that number increasing to 48 in the past 30 days. Ouch.

A graph tracking Redfall's player count on Steam

It really is a shame. I love vampire games – the Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 release date cannot come quick enough. In my own Redfall preview I praised the game’s narrative and character design, but unfortunately it failed to live up to my expectations. I played a little bit on Game Pass, but it fell by the wayside for yet another VTM Bloodlines playthrough, and I’ve never touched it since.

If you’re looking for some other Game Pass adventures to tide you over, we have a list of all of the current PC Game Pass games, as well as some free Steam games if you’re looking to save some cash.

Forged in the heart of the World of Darkness, Lauren is PCGamesN's news editor and resident Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines expert. When she's not yelling at stop signs and televisions as a magnificently maniacal Malkavian, she's dropping too much money on League of Legends skins and shouting at her bank account instead. With bylines at Dexerto, The Loadout, and Wargamer, quotes from her Diablo 4 review were broadcast in cinemas worldwide, and yes, she did ugly cry in public. She has a master's degree in War Studies, and wrote her dissertation on LA Noire, which she still contends is one of the best PC games ever made.

