The details of the Remnant 2 DLC have finally been revealed. The Awakened King takes us back to fan favorite Losomn for an additional story surrounding the mysterious, yet curiously absent king. However, we already know Gunfire Games has three Remnant 2 DLC packs in the pipeline thanks to the Ultimate Edition’s pre-purchase bonus, and with the multiverse just a hop, skip, and a jump away, there’s no end to the places we might conceivably go.

During PCGamesN’s preview with principal designer Ben Cureton and principal level designer Cindy To ahead of the Remnant 2 The Awakened King release date, we got a chance to ask what the future holds for the RPG game. While The Awakened King is sure to delight fans of the sundered world of the Dran and Fae, it begs the question: will the Remnant 2 DLC after The Awakened King will be set in N’Erud and Yaesha?

“Oh, for sure,” Cureton says. “The goal is to flesh out each biome and adding this DLC is going to create an imbalance in the sense of – hey, there’s now three stories in Losomn. So players are going to ask, ‘Where’s my N’Erud story? Where’s my Yaesha story?’”

This doesn’t come as a total surprise. While Remnant 2 spans six different worlds, its three primary locations – Losomn, N’Erud, and Yaesha – are so distinct from one another that it makes sense for Gunfire Games to ensure that fans of each are satisfied. Our own Remnant 2 review points to the various loose ends that leave it “primed for DLC”, and we expect that many of those lingering questions will be answered by the time the DLC bundle has launched in its entirety.

To prepare for The Awakened King DLC, take a look at the best Remnant 2 weapons for each of the Remnant 2 archetypes to refine your build. We’ve also got the latest details on Remnant 2 crossplay, as well as Gunfire Games’ long-term plans for Remnant 2 endgame, which includes additional trait points and respecs. Finally, here’s how to unlock the Remnant 2 DLC as soon as it arrives.