What are the best Remnant 2 weapons? The realms of the World Stone are perilous, filled with all manner of foul aberrations. Without a solid arsenal of weapons at your disposal, you won’t last long in your quest to destroy the world-corrupting Root.

Each Remnant 2 archetype comes equipped with its own basic loadout, and while you can purchase alternative guns and melee weapons from Brabus the Arms Dealer in Ward 13, these rudimentary weapons are by far and away the least interesting in Remnant 2. Thankfully, we’ve drawn up a list of all the best Remnant 2 weapons and their unique mods, along with where to find them and their material cost, so you can kit yourself out with the coolest loadout in record time. Let’s go.

The best Remnant 2 weapons

Many of the best Remnant 2 weapons are crafted from unique materials dropped by Remnant 2 bosses, though they do also require a flat rate cost of Lumenite Crystals and Scrap to purchase them from Ava McCabe.

Alternatively, weapons can be acquired by interacting with certain NPCs and completing quests, so you may opt to seek those out if you’re running low on materials – just bear in mind that you’re beholden to the action-adventure game’s RNG. If you’ve got your heart set on any of the best weapons on our list, knowing how to perform a campaign reroll is sure to stand you in good stead.

Cube Gun

This weapon combines the awesome power and simplicity of the Labyrinth’s last bastion: its final, deadliest, cuboidal defense. Projectiles return on hit or after reaching max range. Reloading retrieves shot projectiles. Max five fired projectiles. Infinite ammo. Can overheat.

Weapon Type: Handgun

Handgun Weapon Mod: Cube Shield – Generates a Cube Shield which absorbs up to 500 damage from incoming enemy projectiles. Lasts 15 seconds. Reactivating fires the Cube Shield which damages enemies as it travels. Damage is increased if the Cube Shield has absorbed enemy projectile damage before firing.

Cube Shield – Generates a Cube Shield which absorbs up to 500 damage from incoming enemy projectiles. Lasts 15 seconds. Reactivating fires the Cube Shield which damages enemies as it travels. Damage is increased if the Cube Shield has absorbed enemy projectile damage before firing. Location: Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel in The Labyrinth.

Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating the Labyrinth Sentinel in The Labyrinth. Required Materials: Conflux Prism x1, Lumenite Crystal x7, Scrap x1,000

Dreamcatcher

There’s an ethereal lightness to this weapon, as though it were made of paper or breath.

Weapon Type: Melee

Melee Weapon Mod: Dreamwave – After dealing 250 damage, Charge Attack will release a Dreamwaver, flowing outwards 20m and returning to caster. Dreamwave applies Slow to all enemies for 10 seconds and grants a Stack of Reverie for each enemy affected. Each Stack grants +2% to All Damage and +2% Movement Speed, which lasts 15 seconds.

Dreamwave – After dealing 250 damage, Charge Attack will release a Dreamwaver, flowing outwards 20m and returning to caster. Dreamwave applies Slow to all enemies for 10 seconds and grants a Stack of Reverie for each enemy affected. Each Stack grants +2% to All Damage and +2% Movement Speed, which lasts 15 seconds. Location: Give the Three-Pronged Idol to the Veil just before the Nightweaver battle.

Give the Three-Pronged Idol to the Veil just before the Nightweaver battle. Required Materials: N/A

Nightfall

A device forged of pure evil. Fires hardened bone shards at a brisk rate dealing bonus stagger. Semi-automatic with a medium kick.

Weapon Type: Long Gun

Long Gun Weapon Mod: Dreadwalker – Enter the Nightmare Realm. Nightfall gains infinite ammo, a 35% Fire Rate increase, 10% Lifesteal, and becomes fully automatic. The wielder becomes significantly harder to hit while moving. Disables other weapons and skills for the duration, or until Dreadwalker is deactivated. Last 10 seconds. Mod Power Requirement: 1,250

Dreadwalker – Enter the Nightmare Realm. Nightfall gains infinite ammo, a 35% Fire Rate increase, 10% Lifesteal, and becomes fully automatic. The wielder becomes significantly harder to hit while moving. Disables other weapons and skills for the duration, or until Dreadwalker is deactivated. Last 10 seconds. Mod Power Requirement: 1,250 Location: Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating The Nightweaver in the Tormented Asylum on Losomn.

Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating The Nightweaver in the Tormented Asylum on Losomn. Required Materials: Cursed Dream Silks x1, Lumenite Crystal x7, Scrap x1,000

Red Doe Staff

A magical stave rumored to contain a healing spirit within. When glowing, Charge to cast.

Weapon Type: Melee

Melee Weapon Mod: Lifeline – After dealing 250 damage, the next Charge Attack causes the Spirit of the Red Doe to stampede forward, dealing 195.2 damage to enemies and regenerating 10% Health to allies.

Lifeline – After dealing 250 damage, the next Charge Attack causes the Spirit of the Red Doe to stampede forward, dealing 195.2 damage to enemies and regenerating 10% Health to allies. Location: Available to craft from Ava McCabe after reviving the Doe and defeating the Corrupted Ravager in the Ravager’s Lair on Yaesha.

Available to craft from Ava McCabe after reviving the Doe and defeating the Corrupted Ravager in the Ravager’s Lair on Yaesha. Required Materials: Doe’s Antler x1, Lumenite Crystal x7, Scrap x1,000

Nebula

Fires a stream of superhot Acid gas which applies a Corroded effect, dealing 300 Corrosive Damage over 15 seconds. Killing targets Corroded by Nebula spawns a gas cloud which applies its on-hit effect. Gas clouds last two seconds and can be refreshed.

Weapon Type: Handgun

Handgun Weapon Mod: Nano Swarm – Unleash a swarm of Nanomachines that seek after enemies within 20 meters and repeatedly attack dealing six Acid damage per hit. Last 16 seconds.

Nano Swarm – Unleash a swarm of Nanomachines that seek after enemies within 20 meters and repeatedly attack dealing six Acid damage per hit. Last 16 seconds. Location: Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating Tal’Ratha in Forgotten Prison, N’Erud.

Available to craft from Ava McCabe after defeating Tal’Ratha in Forgotten Prison, N’Erud. Required Materials: Spiced Bile x1, Lumenite Crystal x7, Scrap x1,000

If you’re struggling to defeat the necessary bosses and acquire the best Remnant 2 weapons of the bunch, it might be worth changing your Remnant 2 difficulty level – though it does come with certain caveats. Alternatively, our primer to Remnant 2 co-op is sure to come in handy if you’re planning to dip into the ARPG with a friend in tow. Finally, check out our Remnant 2 review for a taste of our own experience battling through the campaign.