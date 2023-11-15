Remnant 2 is one of the most intriguing soulslike releases, thanks to the original game’s stellar reputation and now the sequel’s high rating. Gunfire Games has crafted a worthy follow-up to its 2019 RPG and then some. Players have awaited the game’s recent DLC, The Awakened King, and its subsequent update, but they never would’ve expected one of the additions accompanying the new content. If you play Remnant 2 on its Apocalypse difficulty, this patch is for you.

It’s no secret that Remnant 2 offers a co-op game experience like no other. While other soulslikes have multiplayer qualities to them, like ringing a friend in to help you take on a difficult boss, Remnant 2 gives us a more full-on co-op campaign experience. Now that the game has been available for a few months, players look forward to updates from developers and new DLC, such as the latest patch accompanying The Awakened King expansion.

Lead gameplay designer Ben Cureton says that the recent Remnant 2 update amusingly makes sure you can “obtain three orange slices” as well as a “participation medal” for playing in the notoriously difficult Apocalypse mode. “I may have been too harsh,” Cureton first writes in his Twitter post, referencing a comment he made in response to players complaining about the hard difficulty when Gunfire Games first released the sequel.

In August, Cureton had replied to a fan in one of the game’s official Discord channels saying, “Apoc isn’t meant to be a free pass to ignore damage.” The dev wrote that the difficulty is aptly named “Apocalypse” and not “I get 3 orange slices and a medal for participation.” Three months later, the game now actually does give players both a ‘Dried Fruit’ item made up of three orange slices and a ‘Participation Medal.’

Thanks to the free new update that accompanied The Awakened King DLC, the developers finally recognize all of your Apocalypse difficulty efforts. You don’t need to have any DLC for the mode-related rewards, as the dev writes that “you just need to have the latest build.” According to Cureton, you can even combine the fruit with the medal for “an extra buff.”

The Dried Fruit restores 5% of your health instantly upon consumption while the Participation Medal adds ten points to both your health and stamina. The latter item also gives you a 10% movement speed buff and a 10% damage reduction buff. Compared to any other participation medal or trophy I’ve seen, this one takes the cake as one of the most useful.

While the two new items are the silliest additions to come with the recent update, the patch also adds more quality-of-life features to Remnant 2. There are now matchmaking regions, which is great news for those of us with less-than-stellar online connections. Don’t worry though, you’ll still be able to join cross-region friends. You can check the game’s full patch notes on Steam for more information on the latest changes.

