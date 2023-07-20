Remnant 2 bosses

Remnant 2 bosses are formidable, unique enemies that you must defeat in order to progress, so here’s what they drop and where to find them.

The Corrupted Ravager, one of the Remnant 2 bosses, a six-legged wolf that carries a tumescent Root-infested mass on its back.

Remnant 2

What are the Remnant 2 bosses? Whether you’re hot-footing it to the next objective or getting lost in an elaborate side dungeon, sooner or later you’re bound to stumble upon a boss in Remnant 2. But just how many are there, and what rewards can you expect for defeating them? We’ve got the answers.

Remnant 2 bosses are indisputably tough, but their rewards are also plentiful. Each boss is guaranteed to reward you with unique crafting materials, which you can take to Ava McCabe in Ward 13 in exchange for powerful Remnant 2 weapons and mods. Certain bosses even have the chance to bestow unlockable traits, allowing you to refine your build even further. If all those goodies appeal to your thirst for rare loot, here are all the bosses in Remnant 2 and where to find them.

All Remnant 2 bosses

A wide variety of Remnant 2 bosses appear in each world, but it’s important to note that it’s impossible to encounter them all in one playthrough. Thanks to the action-adventure game’s liberal RNG, you must either drop into Adventure Mode or perform a campaign reroll in order to defeat them all. If you’re considering the latter, you might also opt for a Remnant 2 difficulty change for an easier time – or a tougher challenge.

Here are all the bosses in Remnant 2, along with their locations and rewards.

Remnant 2 world bosses: The Corrupted Ravager stalks forward, its mutated arms hanging down as it goes and its many eyes blinking.

Yaesha

Boss Location Reward
Root Nexus The Forbidden Grove Scrap x100, Trait: Blood Bond
Shrewd – Skullcracker The Expanding Glade TBA
Legion The Twisted Chantry Lumenite Crystal x3, Tome of Knowledge x1, Scrap x500, Agnosia Driftwood x1
Mother Mind The Nameless Nest Lumenite Crystal x3, Tome of Knowledge x1, Scrap x500, Cordyceps Gland x1
World Boss:
Corrupted Ravage		 Ravager’s Lair Segment x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x750, Tome of Knowledge x1

Nightcrawler, a gothic, mummified skeletal woman wrapped in cobwebs and adorned in a spiked crown.

Losomn

Boss Location Reward
Bloat King The Great Sewers Lumenite Crystal x3, Tome of Knowledge x1, Scrap x500, Bone Sap x1
Magister Dullain Shattered Gallery Lumenite Crystal x3, Tome of Knowledge x1, Scrap x500, Tainted Ichor x1
World Boss:
Nightcrawler		 The Tormented Asylum Segment x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x750, Tome of Knowledge x1, Cursed Dream Silks x1

The Primogenitor, one of the Remnant 2 bosses, a small insectoid blue creature that crawls on the back of an enormous flesh grub.

N’Erud

Boss Location Reward
Fetid Corpse Void Vessel Facility Mutator: Transference x1, Scrap x330, Corrupted Lumenite Crystal x2
Abomination – Regenerator The Putrid Domain TBA
Primogenitor The Hatchery Lumenite Crystal x3, Tome of Knowledge x1, Scrap x500, Cracked Shell x1
World Boss:
Tal’ratha
 The Tormented Asylum Segment x1, Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x750, Tome of Knowledge x1, Shining Essence Echo x1, Spiced Bile x1

The Labyrinth Sentinel, a gestalt made up of stone cuboid entities covered in carved sigils that are lit with a supernatural, purple glow.

Labyrinth

Boss Location Reward
Labyrinth Sentinel The Labyrinth Lumenite Crystal x5, Scrap x750, Tome of Knowledge x1, Conflux Prism x1

Cancer, one of the Remnant 2 bosses, a manifestation of the Root consisting of gnarled and twisted branches.

Root Earth

Boss Location Reward
Cancer Ashen Wasteland Lumenite Crystal x3, Tome of Knowledge x1, Scrap x500, Necrocyte Strand x1
Venom Corrupted Harbor Lumenite Crystal x3, Tome of Knowledge x1, Scrap x500, Dread Core x1
World Boss:
Annihilation		 Blackened Citadel TBA

Of course, defeating Remnant 2 bosses is just one of many challenges presented in Gunfire Games’ world-hopping ARPG. There are plenty of puzzles to solve along the way, many of which can be just as tough as any Root-infested beast you might encounter, so be sure to keep our solutions to the Remnant 2 Water Harp and plinth puzzle to hand as you journey through Yaesha.

