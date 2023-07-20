Remnant 2 Relic upgrade – how to get more relic charges

How do you upgrade the Relic in Remnant 2? If you’ve played the prequel to Remnant 2, From the Ashes, you’ll be familiar with the vitality of the Dragon Heart, Shield Heart, or other Relic variants to your playthrough and, more importantly, your survival. This useful tool can be the difference between life and death, so learning how to upgrade it brings with it a myriad of possibilities and gives you a fighting chance to take on the Root.

Learning how to unlock it is reasonably simple, albeit not immediately obvious. After perusing the Remnant 2 tier list to decide which archetype to play as, you might also want to double check which mods are in Remnant 2 to elevate your build even further.

How to upgrade the Relic in Remnant 2

To upgrade the Relic in Remnant 2, you need to speak to Wallace in Ward 13. He will ask for 1 Simulacrum, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1,000 Scrap to upgrade the Relic.

While Scrap will drop from killing random enemies and occasionally in chests, the other two materials are less common. Lumenite Crystals have the potential to drop from bosses, whilst Simulacrum is very rare and only appears as a pick-up items on the map.

As standard, your Dragon Heart Relic holds three charges which can be used to restore health in a pinch. After healing, one charge is used, but resting at any checkpoint will restore all three charges. The Dragon Heart charge can also be used to revive a fallen ally, but if a pesky enemy decides to target you, this will interrupt the process. Each Dragon Heart upgrade will grant one extra charge.

Another Relic is the Shielded Heart, which provides a shield for 100% of your health for 20 seconds. The more charges of this available, the more uptime that valuable shield has.

Now that you know how to get more Relic charges in Remnant 2, why not check out how to play Remnant 2 co-op, after all, everything’s better in a team. Make sure everyone you’re playing with knows how to unlock Remnant 2 dual archetypes too – the extra perks are invaluable.