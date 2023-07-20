How to unlock Remnant 2 dual archetypes

How do you unlock dual archetypes in Remnant 2? As you discover trait points via defeating bosses and discovering tomes of knowledge throughout the world, you can soon unlock the ability to dual archetype.

After doing so, you’ll still need to unlock your second archetype. Which one will you choose? Will you storm around Remnant 2 with your loyal canine companion as a Handler, or do you prefer to help your teammates as a Medic? When the release date rolls around, you’ll get a better idea of your preferred playstyle, but for now we’ll cover how to unlock the archetypes.

How to unlock dual archetypes

Here’s how to unlock dual archetypes in Remnant 2:

Defeat bosses

Discover Tomes of Knowledge

Collect 10 trait points

Buy your preferred engram from a merchant in Ward 13

Collect 10 lumenite and 1,000 scrap

Speak to Wallace to craft the archetype engram

Slot it into your character screen

By defeating bosses and discovering Tomes of Knowledge you will soon collect 10 trait points, which can then be used to unlock the dual archetypes function. Following this, decide which of the archetypes you’d like to select as your second one and buy the preferred engram from a merchant in Ward 13.

Using this engram, 10 lumenite, and 1,000 scrap you can craft the archetype engram via speaking to Wallace, which can then be slotted into your character screen to begin using the second archetype.

When dual archetypes are equipped, you’ll receive an even 50/50 split of EXP to each archetype. If you prefer this not to be the case, just unequip your second archetype. We don’t recommend doing so though – the utility and devastation you can achieve with dual archetypes is way too fun.

Can you change archetype?

Yes, you can change your base archetype in Remnant 2 by purchasing the appropriate item from a Ward 13 merchant. The bad news is that it’s not cheap, and your archetype progress is non-transferable. The archetype items can be found with the following merchants:

Dr. Norah: Medic Pin (Medic archetype)

Medic Pin (Medic archetype) Mudtooth: Broken Whistle (Handler archetype)

Broken Whistle (Handler archetype) Brabus: Rusty Medal (Hunter archetype)

Rusty Medal (Hunter archetype) Reggie: Enswell (Challenger archetype)

If you did not pre-order the game, you can also unlock the Gunslinger via this method, or wait until later in the game to unlock it for free. If you did pre-order but did not choose the Gunslinger to start with, using this method is the earliest possible way to get hands-on with this archetype. Additional archetypes can also be found throughout the game, and we’ll update this guide once we discover them.

Just like equipping your second archetype, take the item to Wallace to craft an archetype engram to change your base archetype. You can then equip that item in the character menu to change archetype. Beware, though, that this resets your progress to power level 1.

How do Prime perks work?

The archetype in your first slot gains a Prime perk. Moving the archetype to the second slot removes the Prime perk. You may want to play with the combination of archetypes depending on your preferred Prime perk to ensure you’re using the one you find the most useful.

Here are the Prime perks for each archetype in Remnant 2:

Gunslinger – Loaded : Activating a Gunslinger skill instantly reloads both firearms and grants infinite ammo for a short period of time.

: Activating a Gunslinger skill instantly reloads both firearms and grants infinite ammo for a short period of time. Medic – Regenerator : The Medic regenerates additional relic charges by healing themselves and allies.

: The Medic regenerates additional relic charges by healing themselves and allies. Hunter – Dead to Rights : The Hunter can extend the duration of their active skills by dealing ranged weakspot damage.

: The Hunter can extend the duration of their active skills by dealing ranged weakspot damage. Handler – Bonded : When the Handler is downed, their companion will attempt to revive them.

: When the Handler is downed, their companion will attempt to revive them. Challenger – Die Hard: Upon taking fatal damage, the Challenger brushes off death and returns to battle.

That’s all you need to know about dual archetypes in Remnant 2. If you’re wondering which archetype to play as, or which to pick as your second archetype, you might want to take a look at our Remnant 2 archetypes tier list, where we rank the best and most useful.