Resident Evil 4 Remake Church puzzle solution

The Resident Evil 4 Church puzzle involves a gorgeous stained glass decorative piece, which you must align to reveal the Los Illuminados symbol which then unlocks a secret gate. While this puzzle may look incredible, with the stained glass bathing the church pews in red, blue, and green light, it can be frustrating if you’re not sure where to look or what to do.

This puzzle comes early on in the horror survival game, and one of the best PC games of all time, before you’ve even found Ashley Graham who, as we discuss in our Resident Evil 4 Remake review, hasn’t much improved from the damsel in distress she was in the original. Provided you’ve already completed both the Resident Evil 4 Remake combination lock puzzle and the Crystal Marble puzzle, you’re then informed of Ashley’s location, a church run by Los Illuminados. Once you get there though, another puzzle awaits you, in true Resident Evil fashion. There are three parts to this one, so here’s everything you need to know to solve the Resident Evil 4 Remake church stained glass puzzle.

How to solve the Church Stained Glass puzzle

There are three stages to the Resident Evil 4 Remake Church puzzle: Open the dial case, find the blue dial, and align the stained glass design. Upon entering the church, head up the aisle to the lectern, and there is a level to your left. Pull this lever and the lectern will open, revealing two dials inside: one green and one red, as well as space for a third. To find the third dial, head back towards the door, and turn to your left. Head down the corridor and open the cupboard at the end, where the blue dial can be collected. Go back to the lectern, and place the dial inside.

Once all three dials are in place, you must turn them all to align the stained glass, revealing the Los Illuminados symbol. While you may have to turn the dials more than once, their final positions should be roughly as follows: blue pointing down, green pointing right, and red pointing left. Tweak the dials until they match the symbol exactly – you know you’re right when a cutscene is triggered, showing the gate to your left unlocking.

Now you've perfectly solved the Resident Evil 4 Remake stained glass puzzle, head deeper into the church to where your search for Baby Eagle turns dark under the grasp of the Los Illuminados cult.