Resident Evil 4 Remake combination lock puzzle solution

Puzzled by the Resident Evil 4 Remake combination lock puzzle? The solution is pretty simple, but the trouble is in knowing where to find it. The combination lock is a Resident Evil staple, whether there’s a useful resource hidden behind it – or, as is the case here, a necessary item to allow you to progress.

Easily one of the best PC games right now, and of the last 20 years, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is here, and, as we discuss in our glowing Resident Evil 4 Remake review, does justice to the original. While there are fewer puzzles in the remake than the series’ previous survival horror games, there are still plenty to keep you busy, and the combination lock puzzle in chapter two is just one of the first. If you’re stuck in the Village Chief’s Manor on your way to the church and can’t progress, the item you need is hidden behind the combination lock on the ground floor, so here’s how to solve the Resident Evil 4 Remake combination lock puzzle.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Combination lock solution

On the ground floor of the manor is a cupboard, protected by a combination lock, which contains the key to continuing the story. The solution to the combination lock is in an open book, to your right at the top of the stairs. Listing off sacrifices, the book reads: “The old farmer, his finest crop; the slight swineherd, his stoutest pig; the beggarly grandam, her own beloved babe.” To solve the combination lock puzzle and open the cupboard, turn the first dial to the picture of wheat, the second to the pig, and the third to the child, and the lock will open.

Inside the cupboard is a crystal marble, which is actually the key to the locked room on the floor above, another puzzle in itself. We’ll give you the chance to solve that one without spoilers for now, but if you have trouble, we’ve got the solution to the Resident Evil 4 Remake Crystal Marble puzzle, too.

Now you know how to solve the Resident Evil 4 Remake combination lock puzzle and hopefully didn’t waste too much time running around in front of the Chainsaw Man looking for the answer outside. No, we didn’t either… With this one out the way, there are plenty more puzzles, Resident Evil 4 Remake unlockables, and collectibles, like the blue medallions scattered across the map. If you’re new to Resident Evil, or at least Resident Evil 4, then you might find our Resident Evil 4 Remake tips handy, including a guide to the best weapons and upgrades the game – or rather the Merchant – has to offer.