Best Resident Evil 4 Remake tips for beginners

Our Resident Evil 4 Remake tips will ensure you have the information you need to crush every infected zombie in your path. Leon Kennedy may have dealt with zombies in Racoon City, but the Las Plagas infection is unlike anything he’s ever fought against. Remember, knowledge is power, so learn from our Resident Evil 4 Remake tips to give yourself the biggest advantage possible.

Check out our Resident Evil 4 Remake weapons and S Rank guide to maximise your odds of obtaining the highest rank in one of the best PC games this year. Here are the best Resident Evil 4 Remake tips to help you in the fight against Saddler’s Los Iluminados.

Always keep an eye on your map

It can be difficult to keep track of every little collectible item in each room, but Resident Evil 4 Remake makes things easy for you by constantly updating your map whenever you spot something. This includes ammo, blue medallions, health items – if Leon or Ashley spotted it, the item should appear on your map when you check it. All you need to do is enter a room and the items start to show up on your map. It’s important to note that this does not include special items like Clockwork Castellans or weapons that may be hidden away.

Flash grenades can instantly kill special enemies

The infected villagers in Resident Evil 4 Remake are more robust than the zombies seen in Racoon City because they’re able to regenerate after they die. These enemies grow tenticles that replace the host’s head – not only is their attack range increased but they also deal more damage. Fortunately, flash grenades can be used to instantly stop these enemies right where they stand, killing them in a flash.

The Merchant sells a recipe to craft flash grenades for just 6,000 Pesetas, make sure you purchase this right away as these enemies start to spawn frequently after chapter two. Flash grenades also temporarily stun regular enemies, giving you the opportunity to land a melee attack on anyone caught in the blast radius.

Keep your eyes on the ground to avoid traps

If you thought fighting against the villagers was hard enough, you also need to watch out for a variety of traps littered across the floor. From bear traps to laser trip mines, there’s nothing these enemies won’t do to stop Leon in his tracks. Swipe your knife at nearby bear traps to close them shut, or you can spend ammo to trigger them, though we don’t recommend doing this if you’re trying to conserve resources. As for trip wire mines, you can walk up to them to defuse them, saving you precious bullets and potentially some of your health.

Upgrading your weapons makes the shooting gallery easier

While upgrading your weapons has the obvious benefit of being extremely helpful in combat, you might not know that these upgrade also affects the guns in the shooting gallery. There’s a reason why you can suddenly hit more targets in the earlier shooting gallery missions when you’ve reached the end of the game, it’s because your weapons have been upgraded.

As you increase the rate of fire and the ammo capacity on your guns, the challenges in the shooting gallery become significantly easier as you can hit more targets without needing to reload. Don’t worry about achieving the highest ranks in the shooting gallery at the beginning of the game, come back to the merchant on a subsequent playthrough to show him how good your aim truly is.

Look for melee opportunities whenever possible

The key to conserving ammo in Resident Evil 4 Remake is to utilise Leon’s brutal melee attacks to kick, grapple, and uppercut your way through hordes of enemies. Use these melee openings to your advantage when fighting off several enemies at once to deal damage to everyone around you.

You can shoot the feet of enemies to stun them, leading to a grapple attack. Similarly, shooting the heads of enemies will put them in a similar state, giving you an opportunity to kick them to the ground. If an enemy is running towards you, aim at their feet to trip them up and immediately stab them using the combat knife to instantly kill them.

The combat knife is your strongest weapon

You should always have your knife upgraded and repaired as often as possible as it’s the most reliable weapon you have access to. Your combat knife is essential as a defensive tool as it can parry powerful enemy attacks like the chainsaw, or incoming throwing axes from annoying villagers. It’s also equally as strong when used as an offensive tool, stopping enemies from turning into their Plaga A form as long as you stab them mid-transformation. If you’re looking to get through all of the Resident Evil 4 Remake achievements, you’re going to need to become a blade expert.

You can rely on the Rocket launcher for tough bosses

Some players like to pick up and upgrade powerful weapons like the rifle or the magnum for emergency situations against Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses, but did you know the Rocket launcher is just as good? In fact, when you look at it from an economic standpoint, the Rocket Launcher sets you back 80,000 Pesetas but that’s considerably less than fully upgrading any weapon in the game.

Whenever you reach a particularly tricky boss, simply purchase a Rocket Launcher and blast them in the face with it. Most of the time, the boss should go down without much of a fight. There are some exceptions to this, but for the most part, most bosses and enemies can be defeated in a single blast.

Those are all of the Resident Evil 4 Remake tips you need to become an expert zombie killer. If you’re looking for more help, check out our guide on how to unlock the Red9, one of the best handguns in the horror game. Once you’ve finished your first playthrough, you’ll want to read our Resident Evil 4 Remake infinite ammo and new game plus guide to complete the game’s most difficult challenges.