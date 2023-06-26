Resident Evil 4 DLC Separate Ways could be coming sooner than expected

Months have passed since the Resident Evil 4 Remake blessed us with its shiny, updated graphics and thrilling design. With hundreds of hours in Capcom’s horror game under our belts, many of us want to see additional content for the Resident Evil 4 Remake come to fruition. After all, as much as we all love playing as Leon Kennedy, experiencing the game through the eyes of Ada Wong in a new version of Resi 4’s Separate Ways expansion would make for a welcome change.

Fans have speculated about the possibility of a Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC since the remake’s release, hoping to see the classic game mode make a return. The story in the original Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways mode follows Ada as she works around Leon, giving players a first-hand look at her perspective. From different abilities to areas unreachable by Leon, it’s a fun way to experience RE4 on a fresh path.

There has been no confirmation so far on whether or not RE4’s remake will receive the game mode, but it is likely to come as a DLC. If you play the game often, have unlocked 100% of the achievements, or simply have a sharp eye, you have likely noticed that there are seven new hidden achievements on Steam for the Resident Evil 4 Remake. What’s remarkably strange about these is that they appear to be template achievements, with placeholder names and no descriptions.

Currently, each achievement is marked at 0% completion, meaning that nobody has unlocked any of them. As there’s no way to tell how the achievements are unlocked or if they even are unlockable as of now, they may be a part of a future DLC. Considering all of the excitement for Separate Ways, I do wonder if that’s what the developers or planning, or if they’re bringing something entirely new to the remastered game.

With more Resident Evil remakes potentially in the works, Capcom is hopefully looking to fill the gaps with DLC. If you want more to do in-game right now, be sure to check out our favorite Resident Evil 4 mods. You can also have a look at all of the Resident Evil 4 unlockables to make sure you get 100% out of the base game before any DLC drops.