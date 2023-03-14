Lego Resident Evil 4 has over 3,000 pictures of Leon’s plastic bangs

The Resident Evil 4 Remake release date is almost here, so if you’ve already discovered all there is to know about the Chainsaw demo and want to see more of Leon’s incredible bangs, a superbly curated Resident Evil 4 Lego animation should tide you over while you wait for Capcom horror game to return.

Created by Cara Aleatorio and uploaded to Youtube, the Lego Resident Evil 4 animation asks the question we’ve all been dying to know: what if Resident Evil wasn’t a videogame, but instead a Lego-ified animation? We already have the lowdown on Leon’s greasy bangs. But what if they were plastic instead?

According to Aleatorio, it took around 3,000 images and two months to finish, and was put together in Blender to celebrate the release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Lego Leon S Kennedy seems to have a penchant for shooting crows. You’ll also be happy to know that all of Leon’s brilliantly cheesy one-liners are back in full force, though his frankly iconic “where’s everyone going, bingo?” line doesn’t make the cut.

You can even get a behind-the-scenes look at Aleatorio’s editing process at the end of the video too, which presents a fascinating look at how Leon and the Las Plagas came to virtual plastic life.

If you want even more Lego videogame crossovers, there are actually a few you can play for real too, like Lego Fallout 4 and Lego God of War Ragnarok, both of which are utterly brilliant in their own way.

In the meantime, if you’ve been wondering ‘how long is Resident Evil 4 Remake?’ and exactly what the Resident Evil 4 system requirements are, we’ve collated both answers for you ahead of the full release.