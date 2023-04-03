Resident Evil 4’s Ada Wong harassed after performance in Remake

Lily Gao, the actress behind Ada Wong both in Resident Evil 4 Remake and the RE tie-in film Welcome to Raccoon City, has deactivated her Instagram profile after so-called fans of the Capcom horror game series sent her abusive messages regarding her RE4 performance. Only a single post now remains visible on Gao’s profile, as Ada Wong is expected to return for the Separate Ways DLC, which will launch after the Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries mode release date.

In the original Resident Evil 4, Ada Wong was voiced by Sally Cahill, who also played the character in Resident Evil 2 back in 1998. Jolene Andersen took over the role for the 2019 Resident Evil 2 Remake, with Gao playing Ada Wong in the live-action 2021 movie Welcome to Raccoon City, and rounding out the Resident Evil 4 Remake cast.

Gao was reportedly scheduled to reprise the part for the Netflix Resident Evil series, until it was cancelled after a single season. Her Instagram profile now contains just one post from 2020, with everything else set to private. In an interview with YouTube channel Geek Network from March 29, Gao describes playing Ada Wong as an “honour.”

“I look up to her, even though she is a fictional character,” Gao says. “She’s just so, so cool and mysterious, and I really, really like her. It really is the fans that give the life to the characters that they have.”

A recent datamine of Resident Evil 4 Remake revealed that Separate Ways, the dedicated Ada Wong campaign from the original RE4, is likely to arrive as DLC following the addition of Mercenaries mode in April. Though it is likely that Gao has recorded dialogue for the add-on already, it is currently unconfirmed as to whether she will remain in the role of Ada Wong.

