Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries mode release date

Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries mode is a fan-favourite, post-game mode from the long-running series, but is missing from the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Thankfully, in celebration of the launch of the hotly-anticipated remake, Capcom has confirmed that the mode is on the way.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake release date has finally arrived, bringing what is widely accepted as one of the best PC games back for a new generation. We join Leon Kennedy after the destruction of Raccoon City, as he finds himself in Spain among the terrifying Las Plagas infected Ganados. While we don’t yet know how The Mercenaries will play out in the remake, the launch trailer for the survival horror game shows that the mode is coming soon.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries release date

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries release date is April 7. As seen at the end of the official Resident Evil 4 Remake launch trailer, The Mercenaries is returning to Resident Evil 4 Remake as a free, post-launch DLC.

So, while it isn’t available when you complete the game mere hours after its release, you do only have two weeks to wait. The content is going to be free to owners of the base game, as confirmed by Edvin Edso, promotion producer of Resident Evil 4 Remake, in a PlayStation blog.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries mode details

All we’ve seen of the latest The Mercenaries DLC so far is the game mode’s title over a backdrop of the Spanish “Pueblo” in which you first come across the Ganados. Presumably, as with the original Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries mode, there will be multiple maps to choose from including the village itself. We can also only make assumptions at this stage about the playable characters too, but Leon, Ada, Krauser, and Wesker all feature in the original, so we expect them to return in the remake.

What we do know is that the reward for completing The Mercenaries will differ. In the original, earning 60,000 points as each of the four characters earned you the handcannon, one of the best late-game Resident Evil 4 weapons. However, while the handcannon is still one of the Resident Evil 4 unlockables in the remake, it’s now the reward for finishing the game on Professional Mode without using bonus weapons. Once we know more about what rewards can be earned from The Mercenaries, and how true the mode is to the original, we’ll let you know.

That’s everything you need to know about the Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries mode release date, so you’ve got plenty of time to make the most out of the base game before it arrives. Speaking of, check out our Resident Evil 4 Remake review, and make sure you take a look at our Resident Evil 4 tips for success in the survival game, and if you’re wondering whether other popular endgame mode Separate Ways will be returning, we’ve got you covered there, too.