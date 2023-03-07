Resident Evil 4 Remake demo release date speculation and download

Wondering when the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo release date is? You’re not alone. Capcom has been remarkably tight-lipped on the exact release date and time, and while we’ve seen plenty of trailers and gameplay previews in recent weeks, there’s nothing quite like a hands-on demonstration of what we can expect from the reimagined zombie romp.

We’re only a few weeks out from the Resident Evil 4 Remake release date, and while Capcom has treated us to a free prequel ARG to keep us occupied, we’re still hungry for a demo to sink our teeth into. While we don’t yet know the exact date and time that a demo for the Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release, we do know it’s coming soon – in fact, it’s highly probable that it’ll become available within the week. Here’s everything we know about the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo release date and time.

When is the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo launching?

The Capcom Spotlight showcase is scheduled to go live on March 9 at 10.30pm GMT / 2.30pm PT / 5.30pm ET, which will likely shed some light on the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo release date.

We already have confirmation from Capcom that this showcase will specifically focus on upcoming games, including the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Given that Resident Evil Village’s ‘Maiden’ demo was available immediately after its announcement back in 2021, it’s not unreasonable to expect that we could see a Resident Evil 4 Remake demo shadow-dropped in a similar fashion. However, it’s also worth pointing out that the ‘Maiden’ demo was a console-exclusive for a short time prior to PC, so be sure to pop back following the Capcom Spotlight showcase for further details on when you can expect to get your hands on the beloved action horror game remake.

That’s everything we know about the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo release date thus far. The highly anticipated remake may prove to be the best PC games of 2023 for horror fans, so be sure to brush up on the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements ahead of time. PCGamesN got a sneak preview of what we can expect from the full release in a hands-off Resident Evil 4 Remake preview, which included significant changes to NPC interactions and boss encounters, among other features.