Resident Evil Re:Verse has been delayed to 2022

The strange multiplayer game mode originally meant as a companion piece for Resident Evil Village won’t be out this year. Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Re:Verse, which pulls characters from multiple Resident Evil timelines, has been delayed into 2022, with no specific explanation provided.

Resident Evil Re:Verse had been slated for launch this month, and Capcom had held a beta in January this year, although that initial test was for the console versions exclusively. However, a PC version of Re:Verse had by that time already been revealed by package entries unearthed on SteamDB and the Humble Store. The PC beta popped up on Steam in April.

There’s no getting around the fact that it’s a strange looking game, even among Resident Evil titles. The trailer has an odd comic book-style print filter over it, and you see Leon Kennedy and Jack Baker (from Resident Evil VII) running around the Raccoon City Police Department shooting rocket launchers at each other in six-player deathmatch.

Here’s the trailer, if you need a refresher.

Capcom says more information about the new release window will be provided “at a later time.” In the meantime, the company recommends that players who purchased physical editions of Resident Evil Village redeem their codes for Re:Verse if they haven’t already, in order to make sure they don’t lose them before launch.