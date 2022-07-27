Returnal PC port may be playable on the Steam Deck

A Returnal PC port is looking increasingly likely, and it appears that the game may be playable on the Steam Deck in addition to Windows systems when it finally shows up. So, if you were hoping to relive the glory days of PlayStation Portable, you may be in luck.

Recent changes to the presumed Returnal PC port’s SteamDB page, currently listed as ‘Oregon’, contain references to the Steam Deck in the form of value changes to “steamdecktouchscreen” (via ResetEra). Prior to this, references to the game’s locations and activities were discovered in the localisation tab.

It’s currently unclear what compatibility rating the Returnal PC port will receive. However, seeing as other recent PlayStation Steam releases like God of War and Days Gone have netted the coveted ‘Verified’ badge, there’s a good chance it will follow in their footsteps.

With Spider-Man Remastered on the horizon, it’s hard to say when Sony will formally announce the Returnal PC release date. At the very least, it will probably show up after Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves launches, hopefully in the near future.

While the Returnal PC port should hopefully play great on the portable gaming PC, pairing it with the Jsaux Steam Deck dock will allow you to hook up your system to a bigger display for a more expansive experience.