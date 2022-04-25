Uncharted PC release date – Legacy of Thieves crashes summer

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date has leaked, thanks to the Epic Games Store, and the long-awaited launch of the formerly Playstation-exclusive action-adventure games on PC is happening this summer.

Sony is currently making major moves towards porting its high-profile exclusive games to PC, even going so far as to be looking for a senior director to lead its PC release strategy. The publisher has already brought the likes of God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Days Gone to PC, which have proved wildly successful.

Sony previously confirmed that the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – which includes the PS4 games Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – was happening sometime this year, but the PS5 release was in January and we haven’t heard a thing since. It now looks like an official announcement from Sony is imminent, as Epic just included the collection on its list of upcoming games in 2022 – and it has a release date.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC version will release on June 20, 2022, according to Epic – roughly a month after the DVD/Blu-Ray release of the Uncharted movie.

The PS5 version came with a higher frame rate up to 120fps, 4K resolution, and generally improved visuals, so expect the PC version to have all that. It’s a shame the collection doesn’t include the first three Uncharted games too, but at least PC owners can stream them on Sony’s Playstation Now service.