Riot Games and Ubisoft band together to tackle toxicity in comms

Industry behemoths Riot Games and Ubisoft have joined forces to create the ‘Zero Harm in Comms’ project, which aims to find ways of combatting in-game chat toxicity in some of the most popular multiplayer games.

It’s no secret that the chat function in most online games is both a blessing and a curse. While in some cases it opens a channel for teamwork, unfortunately more often than not is simply gets abused by frustrated players who choose to hurl insults at their teammates instead of punching a pillow.

In 2019 Riot Games’ classic MOBA League of Legends removed the /All Chat function in an attempt to curb toxicity, while Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege has unfortunately earned the reputation of being one of the most unfriendly FPS games out there, lagging just behind Blizzard’s Overwatch.

Enter the Zero Harm in Comms project, a joint effort by Riot and Ubisoft to try and stamp out toxicity in the in-game chat. Described as the “first cross-industry research initiative to fight disruptive behaviour,” the companies seek to create safer online spaces for players of every different genre.

“Disruptive player behaviour is an issue that we take very seriously, but also one that is very difficult to solve. At Ubisoft, we have been working on concrete measures to ensure safe and enjoyable experiences, but we believe that, by coming together as an industry, we will be able to tackle this issue more effectively,” executive producer at Ubisoft La Forge Yves Jacquier states. “Through this technological partnership with Riot Games, we are exploring how to better prevent in-game toxicity as designers of these environments with a direct link to our communities.”

This is echoed by Riot Games’ head of technology research, Wesley Kerr. “Disruptive behaviour isn’t a problem that is unique to games – every company that has an online social platform is working to address this challenging space. That is why we’re committed to working with industry partners like Ubisoft who believe in creating safe communities and fostering positive experiences in online spaces.”

The project is still in its infancy, but you can learn more about it via both Riot Games’ and Ubisoft‘s respective websites.

If you’re an avid fan of Riot’s MOBA League of Legends but hate the toxicity, we advise checking how much you’ve spent on League of Legends – then you’ll never want to play again. Until those winter skins come out – those are really pretty, after all.