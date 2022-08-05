This Miley x Gucci Roblox collab is the most 2022 thing ever

It’s party in the metaverse as Miley Cyrus takes to Roblox to promote Gucci’s newest fragrance, Gucci Flora. Cyrus, who is a celebrity ambassador for Gucci Beauty’s Flora Gorgeous Jasmine campaign, appears as an avatar in Gucci Town, a Roblox experience that invites players to explore the world of Gucci via minigames, scavenger hunts, a museum celebrating the Gucci brand, and much more.

It’s no surprise Cyrus is finding a home in Roblox. Fashion icon Karli Kloss, singer-songwriter George Ezra, and musical duo Twenty One Pilots are just some famous faces recently embracing the metaverse via Roblox.

One of the first major musical performances in Roblox involved Cyrus collaborator Lil Nas X, who shot to international stardom after joining forces with Cyrus’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for the remix to X’s hit song “Old Town Road.”

Fans can explore Gucci Town and collect gems, redeemable for avatar items, by locating the fragrance bottles scattered throughout the experience. They can also participate in several minigames for additional gems, including a Red Light, Green Light-inspired course and Tile Takeover, where teams compete to take over as many tiles as possible before time expires. Robloxians can also talk to Cyrus’s avatar and have their pictures virtually taken with her, which they’re then encouraged to share on social media. For players who don’t have the time to collect gems but still want to look stylish in Gucci, the Gucci Shop features additional Gucci items available for purchase with Robux.

Though it may currently be impossible to package a physical fragrance into a metaverse experience, Gucci is showcasing the fragrance by turning it into a digital, wearable bottle backpack. The physical scent costs $129, but players can represent their love for Gucci, Cyrus, and the scent itself with an in-game fragrance bottle for only 100 Robux (about $1.25 USD).

The collaboration marks Gucci’s fifth with Roblox in its Gucci Town experience. As such, it serves as a testament to the strength of Gucci’s gamble on the metaverse as a way to reach audiences in new ways. This is only the most recent branded tie-in for the platform, which has recently seen digital experiences from Tommy Hilfiger, Vans, and Puma.

Once you've collected and redeemed your gems in Gucci Town