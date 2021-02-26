Roblox devs plan to add “safe” voice chat

Roblox is an absurdly popular game, and most of that popularity is with a pretty young demographic, which has made safety and chat moderation a massive priority for the developers. But now, it seems the devs plan to open up a whole new can of worms by introducing proper voice chat to Roblox.

The studio hasn’t detailed what form the new voice chat feature will take, but do indicate that they’re aware of the potential issues in today’s Roblox Investor Day presentation. “Text chat is the core of Roblox communication today,” VP of engineering Adam Miller says. “In the future, we expect to open up communication through safe voice chat.”

Exactly what ‘safe’ means here is unclear, but Roblox’s audience skews very young. Elsewhere in today’s presentation, the devs revealed that of the game’s 32.6 million daily active users, around 56% are under the age of 13. That’s a lot of very young children to open up the concept of voice chat for, even if the percentage of older players has been growing recently.

Today’s presentation comes ahead of Roblox’s planned public offering on the stock market.

