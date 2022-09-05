Politician Allen Ellison launches Roblox YouTube channel

Florida-based politician Allen Ellison recently launched a Roblox YouTube channel, in an effort to appeal to a broader audience by using the well-known sandbox game platform.

As reported by the Roblox RTC Twitter account, Ellision’s first video on his Roblox YouTube channel, officially called Allen Ellison Roblox YouTube, is a short that features a brief interview with YouTuber Laughability.

In the video, posted on September 3, Ellison offers Laughability his thoughts on the metaverse before the YouTuber asks the politician about what records he enjoys. It’s a short, fun, and light conversation that gives a small peek into Ellison’s personality and show he’s familiar with the same technology that his constituents use.

In a tweet on the same day, Ellison shared that in 2021, he was the first politician to join Roblox and said he’d met thousands of future leaders via the United for America mentoring group on the Roblox platform.

And it looks like Ellison’s investment in Roblox is paying off. He has amassed more than 146,000 Twitter followers and is a well-known voice within the Roblox community. He regularly shares tweets from fans who have encountered him in the sandbox game. He also tweets about what games he’s playing and where players can find him.

Ellison recently ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, seeking to earn the Democratic party nomination to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He ran on a platform promoting gender equality, gun safety, universal basic income, a thriving wage, housing, accessibility, and universal healthcare. However, he was unable to secure the nomination.

Politicians are increasingly finding homes within the gaming community. Former president Trump made waves when he joined Twitch, though most of his channel content was rebroadcasts of political events instead of the real-time interactions that are more common on the platform. He has since been banned indefinitely. 2016 and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders also has a Twitch account with more than 170,000 followers. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, took to Twitch in 2020 to play Among Us alongside some of Twitch’s most notable personalities, including Pokimane and HasanAbi, to educate people about voting. The livestream amassed more than 430,000 views on her channel.

