Rogue Legacy 2 has left Early Access, to much rejoicing

Rogue Legacy 2 has travelled through the haunted basement of Early Access and emerged triumphant into the dawn of official release. The platforming roguelike game, in which successive generations of adventuring children take on the challenges of a constantly shifting dungeon, is now available on both the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Just like in the first Rogue Legacy, in Rogue Legacy 2, you’ll head out as one of several possible character classes and collect gold as you jump, roll, and fight your way through a procedurally generated castle full of traps and enemies. Then you’ll most likely die. You’ll then continue playing as one of the deceased character’s children, who each have some unique, defining trait that may or may not have an impact on how your next run goes.

Characters can have traits like colourblindness or excessive flatulence, or they can be vegan. Each time you die, your kid has the chance to spend some of their inheritance money on upgrades to weapons, armour, and the castle town where every adventure begins.

Here’s the launch trailer:

This time around, there are more traits, more abilities, more enemies, more classes – more of everything, really. Perhaps most importantly, there are more screen-filling boss encounters, and everything’s rendered in a lovely, hand-drawn art style.

Now through May 9, you can pick up Rogue Legacy 2 for 20% off the list price, too. Players seem pretty pleased so far – at the time of publication, it had 153 player reviews, and 96% were positive.