RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is out today, and it’s free this week on Epic

If you missed out on a planned trip to a theme park this summer, here’s some good news: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is out today, updating Frontier’s 2006 classic management game for modern systems. The best part is that it’s completely free this week, so you won’t even need to buy a ticket to take this ride.

As we noted last week, for its launch, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is one of this week’s free games from the Epic Games Store. The Complete Edition includes both the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs that were originally sold separately, which add water-based rides and a menagerie’s worth of animals to add to your parks. There are a total of 500 pieces of scenery to use, 300 different rides, 20 animals, and nine distinct themes to pick from in your quest to design the ultimate amusement park.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is available both on the Epic Games Store and Steam, although you’ll only be able to get it for free from Epic this week. Starting October 1, it’ll be full price on both storefronts.

Here’s the brand-new launch trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has been enhanced with HD visuals and now supports modern widescreen monitors, too – if you’re interested in management games or just love rollercoasters, this is an offer you’ll definitely want to check out.

