RPG Maker MV has sold 500,000 copies, so now it’s on sale for super cheap

If you’ve ever thought about making your own RPG game, now’s probably a good time to start working on it. The powerful RPG Maker MV has just passed the 500,000 copies sold milestone, and to celebrate, developer Gotcha Gotcha Games is offering 85% off the normal list price – making it the cheapest it’s ever been.

Usually sold for $79.99, RPG Maker MV is currently on sale for $11.99 / £9.14. The RPG Maker MV Bundle, which includes add-on packs for additional music, character art, and tilesets, is also discounted 85%, bringing it down to $19.49 / £14.84.

First released in 2015, RPG Maker MV allows users to create full-on JRPG games from scratch, without requiring any prior knowledge of programming or design. MV added a new side-view battle system, and allows users to create builds for PC, MacOSX, iPhone, and Android operating systems. There’s a powerful map editor, a character generator, and easy-to-use events system, all of which can be used with included assets or art and music you create yourself.

Here’s the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

MV isn’t the newest edition of RPG Maker – that honour goes to RPG Maker MZ, which launched last year and adds some additional features like a Time Progress Battle System and restores some missing old ones like XP’s map layer system.

MZ is also on sale for the celebration, but it’s marked down 20% to $63.99 / £50.39. That makes this a good opportunity if you were considering making the upgrade – but the real steal is for first-time users looking to try out MV. The next best anime game to hit the PC might be one you create.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

Senior news writer, and former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games