All Saints Row collectibles locations

Want to know where to find all Saints Row collectibles? As you progress through the open-world game’s main campaign, you’ll eventually snag yourself an abandoned church that could do with some decorating. During a side mission, Kev asks that you take a photo of a cannon at a nearby fort, and it’s these photos you can use to get copies for the Saints’ headquarters. All you need to do is line up the shot within the on-screen guidelines and when it’s green, take the picture.

As for the rest of the Saints Row collectible locations, you can find them by looking at the phone and opening the collectibles app. Doing this gives you a detailed list of places on the Saints Row map where you can hunt for these structures. Since these collectibles are relatively large and glow blue if you haven’t already found them, you should be able to spot them quickly.

Where to find Saints Row collectibles

There are a total of 115 Saints Row collectibles scattered throughout Santo Ileso. Each one fits into one of four size categories, though even the ‘small items’ that aren’t mission rewards or trinkets you get for completing Criminal Ventures are relatively big in comparison. Here are all of the Saints Row collectible locations:

Small collectibles

Anchor Sculpture – on a dock on Lake Sabastian near La Playa resort in Marina West.

– on a dock on Lake Sabastian near La Playa resort in Marina West. Ancient Vase – a trucker’s double-wide east of the Flats in Badlands North. With the trash by the porch.

– a trucker’s double-wide east of the Flats in Badlands North. With the trash by the porch. As Seen on TV Knife – Idol Hands mission reward.

– Idol Hands mission reward. Cabbit – inside a garage near the Toxic Waste delivery in Old Town East.

– inside a garage near the Toxic Waste delivery in Old Town East. Cactus Flower – across from the main entrance of Plaza de Verano in Mercado. Planted among the flowers.

– across from the main entrance of Plaza de Verano in Mercado. Planted among the flowers. Cactus Santa – in the desert east of Cranston Dam in Rojas Desert South. At the base of the cell tower.

– in the desert east of Cranston Dam in Rojas Desert South. At the base of the cell tower. Centerpiece Bowl – on an island in Lake Sabastian. On a barrel inside a metal building on the heights.

– on an island in Lake Sabastian. On a barrel inside a metal building on the heights. Classy Flamingo – between the front doors of a small stucco duplex in West Providencia. Number 217.

– between the front doors of a small stucco duplex in West Providencia. Number 217. Drug Shipment – drug pallet pickup reward (find all 125 pallets).

– drug pallet pickup reward (find all 125 pallets). Go-Kart Trophy – Pony Express reward.

– Pony Express reward. Golden Shitter – in the trash pile behind Gimnasio in East Provdencia. Near the train car.

– in the trash pile behind Gimnasio in East Provdencia. Near the train car. Helm – at the terrace on the lakefront in Mercado. Under one of the pergolas.

– at the terrace on the lakefront in Mercado. Under one of the pergolas. Hoverboard Trophy – Eurekabator Criminal Venture reward.

– Eurekabator Criminal Venture reward. Hummingbird Codex – Going Overboard mission reward.

– Going Overboard mission reward. Marble – in front of a mansion with a helipad overlooking Old Town in Monte Vista.

– in front of a mansion with a helipad overlooking Old Town in Monte Vista. Model Plane – in a small lake north of the Lone Wolf Motel on Route 66 in Badlands South.

– in a small lake north of the Lone Wolf Motel on Route 66 in Badlands South. Oversized Bullet – in a small outdoor dining area near the waterfront in Lakeshore North.

– in a small outdoor dining area near the waterfront in Lakeshore North. Painted Keg – in an old ghost town by the river in Rojas Desert North. Near the mill’s side door.

– in an old ghost town by the river in Rojas Desert North. Near the mill’s side door. Planet Saints Pedestal – Planet Saints Criminal Venture reward.

– Planet Saints Criminal Venture reward. Planetary Model – on top of the Vector Science Centre in West Flats. By the Stillwater Canal.

– on top of the Vector Science Centre in West Flats. By the Stillwater Canal. Poker Chips – outside Apollo’s Coffee in El Dorado. At the bus stop.

– outside Apollo’s Coffee in El Dorado. At the bus stop. Ramparts Plush Toy – in front of Ramparts BBQ in Smelterville East. Between the umbrellas.

– in front of Ramparts BBQ in Smelterville East. Between the umbrellas. Scorpion Statue – over the front door of the Scorpion factory in Smelterville West. Under Panteros graffiti.

– over the front door of the Scorpion factory in Smelterville West. Under Panteros graffiti. Silver Obelisk – due south of a lone trailer in Badlands North. On the north slope of a rugged hillside.

– due south of a lone trailer in Badlands North. On the north slope of a rugged hillside. Singing Bush – on an island in the Rio Salinas south of the lake in Badlands South. Near a cell tower.

– on an island in the Rio Salinas south of the lake in Badlands South. Near a cell tower. Space Ship – in shallow water at the foot of a mesa in Rojas Desert North. On Route 66.

– in shallow water at the foot of a mesa in Rojas Desert North. On Route 66. The Great Banana – between Cicada Wireless and Drug Tsar in Lakeshore South. Also near Lakeshore North.

– between Cicada Wireless and Drug Tsar in Lakeshore South. Also near Lakeshore North. The Worthy Hammer – power lines pass through a dry lake bed with a stranded rowboat in Badlands South.

– power lines pass through a dry lake bed with a stranded rowboat in Badlands South. Toxic Waste Barrel – Bright Future Disposal Criminal Venture reward.

Medium collectibles

Bowling Balls and Pin – in front of the Joy of Bowling in West Flats. At the entrance to the parking lot.

– in front of the Joy of Bowling in West Flats. At the entrance to the parking lot. Brewery Tank – by the Olde Steel bottling plant in Smelterville West. Where the road curves along the lake.

– by the Olde Steel bottling plant in Smelterville West. Where the road curves along the lake. Bronze Arm – at the south entrance of Meeker Mall in East Flats. Outside the Swole Hole.

– at the south entrance of Meeker Mall in East Flats. Outside the Swole Hole. Bronze Buffalo – on a corner south of Jasinski Pavilion in Lakeshore South. Near Marsh Brothers.

– on a corner south of Jasinski Pavilion in Lakeshore South. Near Marsh Brothers. Bronze Feather – in the boulevard median near Liechtenauers in Marina West. Between two points.

– in the boulevard median near Liechtenauers in Marina West. Between two points. Bug Statue – on top of the audio parts store by the overpass in West Providencia. Across from RS Gas.

– on top of the audio parts store by the overpass in West Providencia. Across from RS Gas. Caca Cabana – Idol Threat mission reward

– Idol Threat mission reward Cactus Jack – Art Appreciators mission reward

– Art Appreciators mission reward Carrot Head – with his veggie family at the farmer’s market in Monte Vista.

– with his veggie family at the farmer’s market in Monte Vista. Cemetery Angel – near Smelterdome Stadium in East Flats.

– near Smelterdome Stadium in East Flats. City Hall Fountain – in the fountain in front of Santo Ileso City Hall in Old Town West.

– in the fountain in front of Santo Ileso City Hall in Old Town West. Compass – at the School of Architecture and Design in Marina West. In the courtyard.

– at the School of Architecture and Design in Marina West. In the courtyard. Cow Statue – Art Appreciators mission reward

– Art Appreciators mission reward D20 – Castle Kraken reward.

– Castle Kraken reward. Doc Ketchum’s Horse – Boot Hill mission reward.

– Boot Hill mission reward. Dustlander Throne – Unto the Breach mission reward.

– Unto the Breach mission reward. Flower Spur Statue – Art Appreciators mission reward.

– Art Appreciators mission reward. Gas Pump – by the garage door of Auto Service Repair Center in El Dorado. South of Busted Flush.

– by the garage door of Auto Service Repair Center in El Dorado. South of Busted Flush. Gatling Gun – Severance Package mission reward.

– Severance Package mission reward. Gold Disc Golf Basket – on the green at Wood bush Country Club in Monte Vista. Near the parking lot.

– on the green at Wood bush Country Club in Monte Vista. Near the parking lot. Golden Armadillo – behind Jasinski Library in Lakeshore North. By the pedestrian overpass.

– behind Jasinski Library in Lakeshore North. By the pedestrian overpass. Golden Helmet Statue – on top of a ticket booth in East Flats. Across the street from the stadium.

– on top of a ticket booth in East Flats. Across the street from the stadium. Golden Stag – in the plaza behind the Summer Square Hotel in Mercado. Near the offramp.

– in the plaza behind the Summer Square Hotel in Mercado. Near the offramp. Golden Urinal – in a pile of rubble near the Frontier’s north gate in Badlands North. By the excavator.

– in a pile of rubble near the Frontier’s north gate in Badlands North. By the excavator. Guitar Guy Statue – on top of the Note Pad’s guitar sign in Mercado. Down the block from the Public Library.

– on top of the Note Pad’s guitar sign in Mercado. Down the block from the Public Library. Horse Sculpture – get your ass in some chaps!

– get your ass in some chaps! I Heart Santo Ileso – on the south end of the Canyon Plaza in Lakeshore South. Street level.

– on the south end of the Canyon Plaza in Lakeshore South. Street level. Interstellar Phone Booth – Laundromat Criminal Venture reward.

– Laundromat Criminal Venture reward. Jackalope – in front of Ringers in Rojas Desert South. Between the giant fork and Tacosaurus.

– in front of Ringers in Rojas Desert South. Between the giant fork and Tacosaurus. Knight – in front of the Lancelot Casino in El Dorado. By the north gate of the El Dorado strip.

– in front of the Lancelot Casino in El Dorado. By the north gate of the El Dorado strip. Mechaburger Stand – a scenic overlook with a view of the highway in Smelterville East. By the vending machines.

– a scenic overlook with a view of the highway in Smelterville East. By the vending machines. Metal Jackalope Sculpture – in the park behind the Civic Center in Smelterville West. Near the footbridge.

– in the park behind the Civic Center in Smelterville West. Near the footbridge. Metal Sun Man Statue – at the Sidewinder Creek scenic overlook in Rojas Desert North. By a large cactus.

– at the Sidewinder Creek scenic overlook in Rojas Desert North. By a large cactus. Mine Cart – on an island in Lake Sabastian. On the rails in a mine underground.

– on an island in Lake Sabastian. On the rails in a mine underground. Nuke Mount – The Big One mission reward.

– The Big One mission reward. Piano – Next to Ringers in Rojas Desert South. Inside the Old West church.

– Next to Ringers in Rojas Desert South. Inside the Old West church. Saddle Bar Stool – outside the Jackknife Café in Badlands South. Under a giant cow skull.

– outside the Jackknife Café in Badlands South. Under a giant cow skull. Shoe Light – in the boulevard median between the Aztec and Southern Stars in El Dorado.

– in the boulevard median between the Aztec and Southern Stars in El Dorado. Space Suit – Let’s Pretend Criminal Venture reward.

– Let’s Pretend Criminal Venture reward. Swan Float – in an empty lap pool at the abandoned water park in El Dorado. By the tallest water slide.

– in an empty lap pool at the abandoned water park in El Dorado. By the tallest water slide. The Turdis – behind Escobarista Café across the street from Friendly Fire in Old Town West.

– behind Escobarista Café across the street from Friendly Fire in Old Town West. Topiary Pigs – in the courtyard of Frank’s 80/20 Brewery in Smelterville West. Next to an arched door.

– in the courtyard of Frank’s 80/20 Brewery in Smelterville West. Next to an arched door. Train Signal – behind International Sail Storage in Smelterville East. Where the tracks split by a train yard.

– behind International Sail Storage in Smelterville East. Where the tracks split by a train yard. Training Dummy – First Strike Criminal Venture reward.

– First Strike Criminal Venture reward. Vat of Fabulous – Cutting Edge Criminal Venture reward.

– Cutting Edge Criminal Venture reward. Western Golden Cannon – Office Décor mission reward.

– Office Décor mission reward. Wormy Apple – Art Appreciators mission reward.

Large collectibles

Atlas Statue – on an island in Lake Sabastian. At the end of a raised road by a Boot Hill sign.

– on an island in Lake Sabastian. At the end of a raised road by a Boot Hill sign. Cactus Cowboy – on Route 66 in the hills southeast of El Dorado in Badlands South.

– on Route 66 in the hills southeast of El Dorado in Badlands South. Captain Eagle Statue – on a small mesa with Lady Liberty in Rojas Desert South. South of Cranston.

– on a small mesa with Lady Liberty in Rojas Desert South. South of Cranston. Devil’s Egg – unlocks with DLC.

– unlocks with DLC. Giant Golf Ball – in front of Woodbush Country Club in Monte Vista. At the parking lot entrance.

– in front of Woodbush Country Club in Monte Vista. At the parking lot entrance. Grisly Bear – in a corner parking lot next to a “Keep It Strange, Santo Mural” in Old Town East.

– in a corner parking lot next to a “Keep It Strange, Santo Mural” in Old Town East. Ice Cream Statue – in front of Twisty Creamy on the Crompton Esplanade in Marina West.

– in front of Twisty Creamy on the Crompton Esplanade in Marina West. JimRob Statue – JimRob’s garage Criminal Venture reward.

– JimRob’s garage Criminal Venture reward. KAKTS Radio Tower – Radio Station Criminal Venture reward.

– Radio Station Criminal Venture reward. Liquor Bottle – on top of El Pequeño Gran Bar in West Providencia. Under the overpass.

– on top of El Pequeño Gran Bar in West Providencia. Under the overpass. Lit Chick – unlocks with DLC.

– unlocks with DLC. Metal Coyote – in front of Twin Coyote Arcade on Route 66 in Rojas Desert North.

– in front of Twin Coyote Arcade on Route 66 in Rojas Desert North. Metal Rabbit – on a corner across from Bikini Atoll in El Dorado. By a giant rainbow eighth note.

– on a corner across from Bikini Atoll in El Dorado. By a giant rainbow eighth note. Metal Vulture – in a corner parking lot next to a “Keep It Strange, Santo” mural in Old Town East.

– in a corner parking lot next to a “Keep It Strange, Santo” mural in Old Town East. Novelty Cowboy Hat – in a small park north of the Star-Register rooftop globe in Lakeshore North.

– in a small park north of the Star-Register rooftop globe in Lakeshore North. Oversized Boot – mission reward

– mission reward Owl Windmill – on the other side of Route 66 from the Tower of Love in Badlands South.

– on the other side of Route 66 from the Tower of Love in Badlands South. Saint Discordia – Saints Skyscraper Criminal Venture reward.

– Saints Skyscraper Criminal Venture reward. Thunderpump Sign – in front of the Thunderpump gas station across from Ringers in Rojas Desert South.

– in front of the Thunderpump gas station across from Ringers in Rojas Desert South. Tirepede – on the corner behind the public library in Mercado. With a view of the lake.

– on the corner behind the public library in Mercado. With a view of the lake. Triceratops Skulls – in the gardens outside the Museum of Santo Ileso in Lakeshore North.

– in the gardens outside the Museum of Santo Ileso in Lakeshore North. Western Chuckwagon – in a ghost town in Badlands North. Near a brick building with bars on the windows.

– in a ghost town in Badlands North. Near a brick building with bars on the windows. Windmill – at Das Bayerische Hotel in East Flats. North of Crazy Chicken Dance Studio.

Wall collectibles

Bear Rug – on the porch of a house in a ghost town in Badlands North. South of an old church.

– on the porch of a house in a ghost town in Badlands North. South of an old church. Calico Queen Sign – at the end of the Lake Sabastian pier in El Dorado, on the riverboat.

– at the end of the Lake Sabastian pier in El Dorado, on the riverboat. Campfire Silhouette – under the Star-Register globe in Lakeshore North. Facing the Coyote Rodeo.

– under the Star-Register globe in Lakeshore North. Facing the Coyote Rodeo. Cat Herder – across from a Joe Cola mural near the entrance of a street festival in Old Town West.

– across from a Joe Cola mural near the entrance of a street festival in Old Town West. Chalupacabra Sign – Chalupacabra Criminal Venture reward.

– Chalupacabra Criminal Venture reward. El Bar Visual Sign – south of St. Thomas Corvacho in East Providencia. Near the water tower.

– south of St. Thomas Corvacho in East Providencia. Near the water tower. Fanciful Map – inside a metal shed in Badlands North. Due north of the Frontier’s north gate.

– inside a metal shed in Badlands North. Due north of the Frontier’s north gate. Fox Tails Sign – on a building in El Dorado south of the east gate of the El Dorado strip.

– on a building in El Dorado south of the east gate of the El Dorado strip. Joe Cola Sign – at the Joe Cola Corporation office building in Smelterville West. A billboard on the roof.

– at the Joe Cola Corporation office building in Smelterville West. A billboard on the roof. Route 66 Sign – at a roadside scenic overlook just east of town in Rojas Desert South.

– at a roadside scenic overlook just east of town in Rojas Desert South. Shady Oaks Sign – Shady Oaks Criminal Venture reward.

– Shady Oaks Criminal Venture reward. Sofa King Sign – on the derelict Sofa King building in East Flats. By the lake.

– on the derelict Sofa King building in East Flats. By the lake. The Varmint Sign – on a casino in El Dorado near the east gate of the El Dorado strip.

– on a casino in El Dorado near the east gate of the El Dorado strip. Tipsy Lizard Sign – on the Tipsy Lizard in Old Town West. On a street blocked off to vehicle traffic.

– on the Tipsy Lizard in Old Town West. On a street blocked off to vehicle traffic. Wanted Poster – Wanted missions reward.

– Wanted missions reward. Wuzyerz Repo Yard – Repo Yard Criminal Venture reward.

With these directions, it shouldn’t take too long to snap photos of all of the Saints Row collectibles. We highly recommend that you take to the skies when hunting these collectibles, as they’re the best Saints Row vehicles for getting around town with minimal risk of getting into trouble. You can also check out our ultimate Saints Row guide for more top tips to help you complete the game.