The best Saints Row cars and vehicles

Want to know what the best Saints Row cars are? In an open-world game where crime certainly does pay, chances are that you need to make a speedy getaway or need to fend off hostile gangs or the cops to complete a mission. Of course, guns can help, but if you’ve got decent wheels, you shouldn’t need to resort to anything more than impeccable and fast driving or a bit of pushing and shoving.

The general rule of thumb is that the absolute best Saints Row cars are the vehicles you get as mission rewards late in the campaign. You can compare the full roster of cars, aircraft, and boats below to the Saints Row mission list to see for yourself when you can unlock them. We will be spoiling them for you here, so proceed with caution.

Fastest Saints Row cars and vehicles list

Even though mission rewards generally give you the best vehicles, plenty of cars out there deserve a mention that you can pick up at any time. Some require you to find one solitary vehicle hidden away in the Saints Row map, but many roam around the streets of Santo Ileso. Since you can only store so many cars, roughly 40 if you don’t count the unlockable vehicles, you may need to be choosy. Here are the five best regular Saints Row cars:

Attrazione

The Attrazione is by far the fastest sports car in Saints Row and boasts some of the best performance stats if you upgrade it. With its signature ability, it can go even faster, but you need to be somewhat careful as its durability is reasonably low. You can find one in Marina West’s School of Art and Design car park.

Gibraltar

While not the fastest car, it does sport some decent speed for its size, good durability, and high performance. As a result, it’s a particular favourite of the Marshalls, one of the three main rival factions, but you can also find regular versions anywhere in Santo Ileso.

Titan

If you somehow manage to steal one of these money vans, which show on your in-game map as a money bag icon, you’ll have a surprisingly speedy, tough van that can plough through Santo Ileso, smashing everything in its way. However, it does suffer a bit on performance by default, so you may need to take one for a test drive to get used to its handling.

Galahad

It suffers a bit in the durability department, but the Galahad makes up for this downside with its sheer speed, handling, and striking ‘80s synth chassis. In addition, it’s relatively easy to find one just about anywhere.

Skirmish

If you can’t afford off-road kits for the better cars, the Skirmish comes with dirt tires by default while also giving you decent speed and performance for a pick-up truck. Just try not to crash into rocks or bridges, as it can be a little flimsy. These big vehicles are common anywhere, but more so in desert areas.

All Saints Row vehicles

There’s an automobile suitable for any mission, from speedy sports cars to humble hatchbacks. While only a select few are ideal for quick getaways or shoving pesky gang members out of your way, many share similar signature abilities with the same unlock conditions. However, do note that you can’t use the Kenshin K to get the true boosting power of the Attrazione as you must be in the right car to access its ability at the garage.

To equip abilities after you unlock them, head to the garage and select the customise option on your stored car. From here, you can toggle the signature ability on and off. Here is a list of all of the Saints Row vehicles:

Cars and bikes

Adversary (Tank)

Location – appears at Police Notoriety level 5.

Tank gun – delivers a high-calibre punch.

No challenges.

Ant

Signature ability – Super Air Control: more flips, more fun.

Challenge – double backflip twice.

Attrazione

Location – the School of Art and Design car park in Marina West.

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous. Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Bowelrod

Location – complete the mission ‘Unto the Breach’.

Signature ability – Bowelroad Roar: fear the roar of the mighty Bowelrod (does damage to all nearby enemies).

Challenge – completed during the mission.

Bucket

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous.

Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Buffalo

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Chalupacabra

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Cheetah

Signature ability – Air Boost: now you’re flying with nitrous!

Challenge – 360 spin three times.

Compton

Signature ability – Jump: hop and skip over rush-hour traffic.

Challenge – barrel roll three times.

Courser

Location – by the hydroelectric dam in Rojas Desert South, close to the alien shooting gallery.

Signature ability – Super Air Control: more flips, more fun.

Challenge – double backflip twice.

Crisis

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Dreadnought

Signature ability – Ejector Seats: perfect for thrill seekers and spies.

Challenge – car to wingsuit once.

Dustrider

Location – complete the Castle Kraken Criminal Venture.

Signature ability – Ball & Chain: leave destruction in your wake.

Challenge – 100 towing payload smashes.

Eiswolf

Signature ability – Jump: hop and skip over rush-hour traffic.

Challenge – barrel roll three times.

Emu

Signature ability – Jump: hop and skip over rush-hour traffic.

Challenge – barrel roll three times.

Estrada

Signature ability – Ball & Chain: leave destruction in your wake.

Challenge – 100 towing payload smashes.

Ethel

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Fer de Lance

Location – outside the house south of Woodbush Country Club in Monte Lista.

Signature ability – Jump: hop and skip over rush-hour traffic.

Challenge – barrel roll three times.

Frying Dutchman

Location – collect all five Lost Wheels in Rojas Desert North.

Signature ability – Ball & Chain: leave destruction in your wake.

Challenge – 100 towing payload smashes.

Galahad

Signature ability – Air Boost: now you’re flying with nitrous!

Challenge – 360 spin three times.

Gargantua

Location – south of Ringers clothing store in Rojas Desert South.

Signature ability – Jump: hop and skip over rush-hour traffic.

Challenge – barrel roll three times.

Gentry

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Gibraltar

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Grandad

Signature ability – Kneecappers: shreds tires and ligaments.

Challenge – get a near-miss streak of eight vehicles.

Greenscaper

Signature ability – Kneecappers: shreds tires and ligaments.

Challenge – get a near-miss streak of eight vehicles.

Hammerhead

Signature ability – Kneecappers: shreds tires and ligaments.

Challenge – get a near-miss streak of eight vehicles.

Heavyweight

Location – find all five Lost wheels for Bones of Kavanagh Country.

Signature ability – Jump: hop and skip over rush-hour traffic.

Challenge – barrel roll three times.

Hollywood

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous. Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Kenshin K

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous. Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Kick

Signature ability – Kneecappers: shreds tires and ligaments.

Challenge – get a near-miss streak of eight vehicles.

Landbarge

Signature ability – Kneecappers: shreds tires and ligaments.

Challenge – get a near-miss streak of eight vehicles.

Lexington

Signature ability – Air Boost: now you’re flying with nitrous!

Challenge – 360 spin three times.

MDI-344T (Tank)

Unlock conditions – complete the mission ‘Severance Package’.

No signature abilities or challenges.

MDI-525C (APC)

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

MDI-707B (Hoverbike)

Unlock conditions – complete the mission ‘Corporate Retreat’.

No signature abilities or challenges.

Mockingbird

Signature ability – Ejector Seats: perfect for thrill seekers and spies.

Challenge – car to wingsuit once.

Munchback

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Mule

Signature ability – Ball & Chain: leave destruction in your wake.

Challenge – 100 towing payload smashes.

Olive

Signature ability – Ejector Seats: perfect for thrill seekers and spies.

Challenge – car to wingsuit once.

Palanquin

Location – complete the mission ‘The Rod Warrior’.

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous. Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Peacemaker

Signature ability – Kneecappers: shreds tires and ligaments.

Challenge – get a near-miss streak of eight vehicles

Peterliner

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous. Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Phoenix

Signature ability – Ball & Chain: leave destruction in your wake.

Challenge – 100 towing payload smashes.

Porter

Signature ability – Super Air Control: more flips, more fun.

Challenge – double backflip twice.

Potato

Location – collect all five lost wheels in Badlands South.

Signature ability – Super Air Control: more flips, more fun.

Challenge – double backflip twice.

Prototype RTP 62-8S (Hoverboard)

Unlock condition – complete the first Eurekatabor! venture mission.

No signature abilities or challenges.

Raycaster

Signature ability – Ejector Seats: perfect for thrill seekers and spies.

Challenge – car to wingsuit once.

Responder

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous. Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Ride

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Ridgelord

Signature ability – Jump: hop and skip over rush-hour traffic.

Challenge – barrel roll three times.

Saguaro

Signature ability – Ejector Seats: perfect for thrill seekers and spies.

Challenge – car to wingsuit once.

Sandstorm Elite

Signature ability – Super Air Control: more flips, more fun.

Challenge – double backflip twice.

Sanicruiser

Signature ability – Super Air Control: more flips, more fun.

Challenge – double backflip twice.

Shaft

Signature ability – Ball & Chain: leave destruction in your wake.

Challenge – 100 towing payload smashes.

Shield

Signature ability – Air Boost: now you’re flying with nitrous!

Challenge – 360 spin three times.

Shifty

Location – near the Swole Hole clothes shop

Signature ability – Kneecappers: shreds tires and ligaments.

Challenge – get a near-miss streak of eight vehicles.

Skirmish

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Snake

Signature ability – Jump: hop and skip over rush-hour traffic.

Challenge – barrel roll three times.

Sojourn

Signature ability – Crab Steering: makes parallel parking and changing lanes a breeze.

Challenge – sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Titan

Signature ability – Kneecappers: shreds tires and ligaments.

Challenge – get a near-miss streak of eight vehicles.

Varsity

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous. Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Vigilance

Signature ability – Ball & Chain: leave destruction in your wake.

Challenge – 100 towing payload smashes.

Vindicator

Location – collect all five lost wheel parts in Badlands North.

Signature ability – Infinite Boost: a full nitrous burn instantly refills nitrous. Avoid collisions to sustain boost.

Challenge – perform three Nitrous boosts.

Whip

Signature ability – Ball & Chain: leave destruction in your wake.

Challenge – 100 towing payload smashes.

Widowmaker

Location – collect all five Bandaged car parts in lost wheels

Signature ability – Air Boost: now you’re flying with nitrous!

Challenge – 360 spin three times.

Boats

Barbados

Unlocks with the dock.

No abilities.

Maelstrom

No abilities.

Malta

No abilities.

Minnow

Doesn’t store in the boathouse.

No abilities.

Aircraft

Thompson

Unlocks with the helipad.

No abilities.

Oppressor

Unlock conditions – complete the Planet Saints side missions.

No abilities.

Tornado

Unlock conditions – complete Best Friends Forever mission.

No abilities.

MDI-921V

Unlock conditions – complete the mission ‘Showdown’.

No abilities.

Those are all of the Saints Row vehicles. Now that you have access to the best car for the job, why not call on a friend to take on missions as part of your crew in Saints Row multiplayer?