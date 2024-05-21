This OLED gaming monitor just dropped to half its original price

If you act now you can bag yourself a 34-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor for its lowest price ever in this limited-time deal. Having started off being a $1,500 display, it’s now down to just under $800, making it a fantastic buy, and just shy of half its original price.

Samsung is set to dominate the gaming monitor market for the foreseeable future, with its QD-OLED panels being used by loads of manufacturers to create the best gaming monitors on the planet. However, most of these prices of these panels are still over or at least closer to $1,000, so to get an ultrawide 34-inch model for a penny under $800 is a steal.

The Samsung Odyssey G85SB is the display in question (also known as the LS34BG850SNXZA), and it houses quite an impressive feature list. It uses Samsung’s 2023 QD-OLED panel technology – as also used the fantastic Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC – and it trots along at a maximum refresh rate of 175Hz. Combined with its 0.03ms response time, this will make for a blazingly fast gaming monitor.

That 34-inch screen size is also an ideal match for widescreen movies and games, while the 3,440 x 1,440 resolution is also great for desktop work. The use of OLED technology also means you get stunning contrast and HDR performance, with a DisplayHDR True Black 400 rating.

This display also has a stylish design, with a silver frame, white back, and a stand base that’s really thin and completely flat, making it a useful spot to store your desk clutter. Other features include USB-C input, built-in speakers, and built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which enables you to connect the display directly to smart TV-like streaming services.

While the Samsung Odyssey G85SB has fluctuated in price since its release at the start of 2023, it has generally hovered around $950+ in recent months, making today’s discount a genuine bargain. What’s more, it’s not just buyers in the US that can save on this display, with shoppers in the UK and other European regions also finding this display at its lowest ever price right now.

If you’ve decided this ultimately isn’t the display for you, why not check out our LG Ultragear 27GR95QE and MSI MPG 271QRX reviews for some alternative OLED options?