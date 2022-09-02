Save $450 on an EVGA FTW3 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU

Grabbing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for your gaming PC is now much easier following the recent cryptocurrency crash, both in terms of availability and cost. In fact, there’s so much stock sitting in warehouses that companies like EVGA are slashing the prices of their top tier pixel pushers, meaning you can bag an upgrade on the cheap.

You’ll find the EVGA FTW3 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU over on Amazon for just $849.99, down from its MSRP of $1,299.99 which nets you a potential saving of $450 for one of the best graphics cards on the market.

The RTX 3080 makes for a perfect pairing with the best gaming CPU and best gaming monitor you can find, capable of running the best PC games at 4K with ultra details. If you’re worried about frame rates, fret not as this pixel pusher will allow you to boost fps easily with Nvidia DLSS.

If you sign up to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get RTX 3080 delivered to your door using speedy next-day delivery. New subscribers can also grab a 30-day free trial, meaning you could bag the service without paying a penny. You’ll want to be quick, though, as this great graphics card deal likely won’t stick around for long.