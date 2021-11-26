Save $360 on this Alienware gaming PC with an Nvidia RTX 3060 this Black Friday

Whether you’re someone who’s looking to replace their ageing rig or not you’re not sure how to build a gaming PC, prebuilds offer a convenient way to get your hands on the best graphics cards and more with minimal fuss. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to bag an upgrade, as Dell has slashed the price of its Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming PC this Black Friday.

While this gaming PC would normally set you back $1,709.99, it can be yours this Black Friday with a $360 saving, for just $1,349.99. There are cashback rewards and finance options available as well, should you want to spread out the cost. You can buy it at the Dell store by clicking here.

The specs of this gaming PC should make short work of the best PC games, as it’s equipped with one of the best gaming CPUs on the market, the eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800. The centrepiece of this build, however, is the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. Armed with an RTX graphics card, you’ll be able to improve many games’ visuals with ray tracing, as well as boost fps via Nvidia DLSS.

It’s also packing 16GB of DDR4 gaming RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, so there’s plenty of room for Call of Duty: Warzone, Genshin Impact, and the rest of your favourite games. There’s no need to worry about Windows 11 compatibility either, as Microsoft’s latest operating system comes preinstalled.

One of the best things about gaming PCs is that they can be easily upgraded with additional components, like more storage. We’ve put together the best Black Friday SSD deals, should you need a little more space but for your Steam library.