Sea of Stars sells 100k copies in one day

Sea of Stars is the JRPG sensation that no one quite saw coming, and it has stunned Sabotage by selling over 100k copies on launch day.

A young woman with long blue hair crouches on a mountaintop holding an icy staff with he back to a boy standing holding a flaming sword in front of a huge lunar exclipse

Published:

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is shaping up to be one of the best PC games of 2023. Despite launching between fellow GOTY contenders Baldur’s Gate 3 and Armored Core 6, and just ahead of the Starfield release date, the fantastical JRPG has stunned critics and conquered the hearts of fans across the globe. In the wake of Sea of Stars‘ launch on August 28, developer Sabotage Studio has confirmed that it has sold over 100k copies in 24 hours.

In an August 30 tweet, Sabotage simply writes “we’re speechless, thank you,” attaching a graphic displaying that Sea of Stars has sold over 100k on day one. It’s an impressive feat given turn-based games and JRPGs aren’t for everyone, and the fact that it’s wedged between Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield.

The game, in reality, has probably surpassed even 100k sales given that it’s also available on Xbox Game Pass, which is where I (and no doubt many others) have chosen to pick it up.

A tweet from the Sea of Stars developers Sabotage Studio showing that the game sold 100k copies on day one

We scored the game 9/10 in our Sea of Stars review, calling it a “worthy pseudo-spiritual successor to some of the greatest JRPGs ever made.” The game’s Steam reviews echo this, as it currently sits at ‘very positive.’

You’re thrust into the shoes of Valere, the Lunar Monk, and Zale, the Solar Blade Dancer, who are tasked with defeating The Fleshmancer, an evil alchemist who has summoned myriad evil minions in an attempt to cause chaos. Our characters weave around each other to perform Eclipse Magic, the only thing that can put this fearsome foe in the grave.

YouTube Thumbnail

Channelling the pixel graphics of games like Pokémon and the turn-based combat of Final Fantasy, Sea of Stars really does look amazing. I’ve got it downloaded and ready to go on Game Pass, and I really can’t wait to dive straight in.

I’d advise checking out our rundown of all of the Sea of Stars relics ahead of time, as these are essential to ensuring you can play the game your way. If you’re already in-game and wondering how to solve the Sea of Stars Flooded Graveyard rune puzzle, then don’t worry, we can help you out.

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren has completely healthy obsession with Diablo 4 villainess, Lilith. Formerly Features Editor at Dexerto, she's plowed as much money into League of Legends as she has her two university degrees. Ouch.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.