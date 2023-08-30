Sea of Stars is shaping up to be one of the best PC games of 2023. Despite launching between fellow GOTY contenders Baldur’s Gate 3 and Armored Core 6, and just ahead of the Starfield release date, the fantastical JRPG has stunned critics and conquered the hearts of fans across the globe. In the wake of Sea of Stars‘ launch on August 28, developer Sabotage Studio has confirmed that it has sold over 100k copies in 24 hours.

In an August 30 tweet, Sabotage simply writes “we’re speechless, thank you,” attaching a graphic displaying that Sea of Stars has sold over 100k on day one. It’s an impressive feat given turn-based games and JRPGs aren’t for everyone, and the fact that it’s wedged between Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield.

The game, in reality, has probably surpassed even 100k sales given that it’s also available on Xbox Game Pass, which is where I (and no doubt many others) have chosen to pick it up.

We scored the game 9/10 in our Sea of Stars review, calling it a “worthy pseudo-spiritual successor to some of the greatest JRPGs ever made.” The game’s Steam reviews echo this, as it currently sits at ‘very positive.’

You’re thrust into the shoes of Valere, the Lunar Monk, and Zale, the Solar Blade Dancer, who are tasked with defeating The Fleshmancer, an evil alchemist who has summoned myriad evil minions in an attempt to cause chaos. Our characters weave around each other to perform Eclipse Magic, the only thing that can put this fearsome foe in the grave.

Channelling the pixel graphics of games like Pokémon and the turn-based combat of Final Fantasy, Sea of Stars really does look amazing. I’ve got it downloaded and ready to go on Game Pass, and I really can’t wait to dive straight in.

