Sea of Stars is one of 2023’s stunning nominees for best indie game

Sea of Stars is genuinely one of the most breathtaking little RPG gems I’ve had the pleasure of playing this year, but Sabotage Studio’s pixel-art indie is just one of many brilliant games to come from great independent developers in 2023. The Game Awards revealed its nominees for the Best Independent Game category, including the ever-enchanting Sea of Stars as well as other cozy entries like Mintrocket’s Dave the Diver and Black Salt Games’ Dredge.

When it comes to Sea of Stars, it ticks every nostalgic turn-based RPG box. The indie game contains much of what made older Final Fantasy entries so great and more, producing a retro-style experience with better quality-of-life features. As further detailed in our Sea of Stars review, the indie game’s beautiful pixel art, innovative turn-based battles, questing, and original soundtrack all add to its appeal.

The 9/10 JRPG-inspired game isn’t the only contender for Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2023, though. We also see wholesome games like Dave the Diver join the roster, alongside some mind-boggling puzzle indies such as Cocoon and Viewfinder. Dredge is also one of the nominees, much to my Lovecraft-obsessed heart’s delight.

The Game Awards 2023 – Best Independent Game nominees

Here is a full look at the games that have been nominated for the Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2023. From cozy simulation-aligned entries like Dave the Diver to more action and lore-packed RPGs such as Sea of Stars, there is a good variety in this year’s indie lineup.

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

I love Sea of Stars, and I’m hoping that the retro-style RPG reaches more players following its nomination at this year’s The Game Awards. Even if it doesn’t take the crown as 2023’s best indie entry, I’ll be happy as each of the other listed games is just as deserving of the win. It’s a great year for us cozy, pixel-loving, story-seeking, and whimsical indie gem stans.

