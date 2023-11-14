Get up to $150 off in Secretlab Black Friday deals

It’s completely normal for some of the biggest brands to go early on Black Friday deals, and Secretlab has launched its biggest savings of the year so far, with up to $150 off its gaming chairs and 20% off accessories until November 25.

Secretlab is the driving force behind some of the best gaming chairs you can buy today, and with its Black Friday deals you can save up to $150 off a Classic, $100 off a Titan Evo, or freshen up your existing chair with $30 off select SKINS.

We rank the Secretlab Titan Evo as the best overall gaming chair on the market right now. It gives you three weight classes to choose from, as well as multiple fabric options, including NEO leatherette and SoftWeave Fabric. Along with the advanced four-way lumbar support, there’s so much to admire about Secretlab’s flagship chair.

Our picks from the Titan Evo range include the Assassin’s Creed, Minecraft, D.Va, and Soda Purple designs. The Secretlab Titan Evo range starts at $519 as part of the Black Friday deals.

If you want to save even more, you can look towards the 2020 Titan Evo, now known as the Secretlab Classic line of chairs. Many of the same options apply, but support for the chairs has ended, meaning no new products are to be released and new accessories may not be fit properly. The Secretlab Classics start from $424 in the Black Friday sales.

If you already own a Titan Evo, the best way to make your chair feel new, without the outlay, is with the Secretlab SKINS. These high-quality covers fit nicely over your existing chair, can be fitted in as little as three minutes, and start from just $139 in the Black Friday sale.

Want to make the most of Black Friday, you can check out all the early Black Friday deals that are live now, likewise, you can check out deals from other brands in our Black Friday gaming chair deals hub.