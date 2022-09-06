The Fortnite Battle Bus needs these Secretlab gaming chairs

When you think of Fortnite, your mind probably gravitates towards looting, frantic building, and shooting your way out of a tough spot. The only way you can keep up with such a hectic experience, though, is if you don’t screw your muscles up on a tired old seat and instead opt for one that’s designed to care for your posture. That goes for in-game and out – the Battle Bus could do with Secretlab’s best gaming chair if it means keeping your character limber.

Adding to its ever-growing roster of partnerships, Secretlab has paired with Epic Games to launch its very first Fortnite gaming chair. It’s purple to emulate the encroaching storm with fog creeping up the wings and the Battle Bus whizzing over it on the back. I’m no Fortnite fan, but I’m a firm believer that we need more purple chairs in the world.

The chair itself is based on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 edition, meaning it has all the same features: hot-swappable arm rests; a more adjustable lumbar support than its predecessor; and magnetic head cushions that ditch the straps. You can even get lumbar pillows in Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, and Llama flavours (sold separately). The Fortnite design caters to just about everyone, coming in small, regular, and XL sizes.

Grabbing the Fortnite gaming chair will also net you a digital code to unlock the Chipset Wrap that’s no longer available to get in-game. The rare animated skin hit the digital store in November 2020 for 500 V-Bucks but hasn’t been seen since it rotated out not longer after launch. It features a futuristic digitised camo that mimics what the best gaming CPU would look like doused in blue and pink (don’t try that at home!). You can check out how it looks in the video below.

It might seem surprising that the shooter hasn’t cropped up sooner when Secretlab has the likes of League of Legends, Dota 2, Overwatch, Minecraft, and a bunch of esports orgs under its belt, but it’s actually the first of the big battle royales to get the treatment. Maxnomic made a PUBG gaming chair back in 2018, but the game is missing in the Secretlab line-up alongside Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Collaborations are coming in thick and fast, however, so who knows what’s around the corner?