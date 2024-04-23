Save big on Secretlab gaming chairs in this limited time offer

There’s a major spring time sale on right now at Secretlabs, enabling you to save up to some serious cash if you’re looking to buy a gaming chair. Buyers in the US can save up to $100 while those in the UK are even luckier, with savings of up to £200. This Secretlab gaming chair sale is for a limited time only, though, and only while stock lasts so you’ll have to act fast.

As the king of the hill in our best gaming chair guide, the Secretlab Titan Evo is our go-to recommendation for anyone seeking a gaming station upgrade that doesn’t break the bank, and there are dozens of variants of this very chair in this sale.

Admittedly, our favorite is the plain black version, which also happens to be the cheapest of the Titan Evo variants. However, we also have a soft spot for the House Targaryen and Tracer (from Overwatch) options too. Meanwhile, fans of Fallout will have to head to Noblechairs to get their Vault Boy and Nuka Cola themed fix.

No special conditions are required to take advantage of these Secretlab savings, with the chairs that are included in the offer having the discount applied right there on the website before adding to your cart. With prices starting from $424, the $100 saving amounts to as high as a 24% saving.

As for why we like the Titan Evo so much, its simply a really well-refined chair. Upgrades over the previous version of this chair include subtleties like swappable magnetic head cushion and armrests and adjustable lumbar support. It offers firm cushioning for long term support and comfort and of course you get a huge range of gaming-themed designs. All of which you can read about in our Secretlab Titan Evo review.

For more ways to upgrade your gaming station, why not also check out our best gaming desk guide, including the likes of the Corsair Platform:6 and another Secretlab favorite, the Secretlab Magnus Pro, with its many magnetic accessories.