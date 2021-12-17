Secretlab unleashes The Witcher gaming chair to celebrate Netflix’s second season

After a difficult day of making hard choices, slaying monsters, and batting away the judgemental eyes of those you help, you just want to sheath your swords, head home, and perch your posterior on a cushioned seat. Secretlab has once again teamed up with CD Projekt Red to debut The Witcher Edition of its Titan 2022 gaming chair, inspired by the grizzly Gwynbleidd himself: Geralt of Rivia.

If the timing seems suspicious, you’re right; Secretlab’s seat is here to celebrate the release of The Witcher season two on Netflix, but the gaming chair pays homage to the design of the games instead. From embroidered twin steel and silver blades on the back to the White Wolf emblem on the front and metal studs on its wings, the throne resembles the roster of armour you can unlock throughout The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Secretlab even borrows from the card game by pairing every purchase with two exclusive, physical Gwent cards: one with The Witcher Edition chair on and a random one that features either Geralt, Triss, Yennefer, or Ciri.

This is Secretlab’s second time partnering with developer CD Projekt Red after its Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair. It now has over 100 different kinds to choose from, and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

We consider the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 one of, if not the best gaming chair out there with bolstered ergonomics, swappable armrest covers, and a magnetic head cushion. You can get The Witcher Edition cheapest from Secretlab itself, setting you back $529 / £429. Secretlab also has a Christmas sale on, letting you save up to $130 / £90 across both gaming desks and its range of seats.