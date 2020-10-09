Serious Sam 4’s France level now has lots more goofy monsters in it

Chapter 9 in Serious Sam 4 is called Breakfast in France, and it’s set in the idyllic countryside near Carcassonne. That countryside is a little less idyllic now, thanks to a new patch that adds a bunch more monsters to the formerly peaceful hillsides.

Update 1.04 for Serious Sam 4 includes several major changes requested by the player community, including the ability to save your loadouts between levels in co-op matches. That hadn’t been the case before, but it’s been changed “by popular demand, and totally not because we messed up,” developer Croteam writes in the patch notes. Another nice new feature: you can now bind the weapon wheel and last weapon commands to the same button. Holding the button down will pull up the wheel, while tapping it will flip back to the last weapon you were using.

Of course, now there are lots more guys to shoot in Chapter 9. “The vast emptiness of the France level has been filled up”, Croteam writes. “Find the filling, and kill it. Let us know how you did.”

The patch also fixes some crashing issues, increases stability, and tweaks the default colour settings to make things a bit more vibrant. You can adjust this latter change manually and even revert it to the original settings if you like, and that can all be done in the Colour Options menu.

Sam himself will be pleased to learn that he has a new grenade launcher in this patch – it looks exactly like the old one, but this one continuously fires grenades while you have the left mouse button pressed down. Kaboom.

You can read what we thought of Croteam’s newest FPS game in our Serious Sam 4 review. There’s plenty to like about Sam’s latest outing, and now the trip to Carcassonne will be even more entertaining.