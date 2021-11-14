Shin Megami Tensei V might be coming to PC

It’s looking very possible there may be a Shin Megami Tensei V PC release, despite most of the SMT series and Persona spin-offs having skipped PC. This is according to a listing datamined from the game’s files, meaning that the current Switch-exclusive SMT5 could join the other great JRPGs on PC.

Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne actually came out on Steam earlier this year, and despite its age – it originally came out on PS2 and is almost twenty years old – it’s pretty well regarded and is currently sitting on a “very positive” rating. Shin Megami Tensei IV was exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS so that isn’t getting ported anytime soon, but Shin Megami Tensei V came out on Nintendo Switch on Friday, November 12.

Dataminers dug into the Switch game’s files and discovered details of “target platforms”, which are named as Switch, PS4, and Windows PC. There are also suggestions of various graphics settings that can be changed – such as resolution, post-processing, shadow quality, and texture quality – which you’d only find in a PC version.

The big GeForce Now leak earlier this year actually listed a PC version of Shin Megami Tensei V, and Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne also released on Switch, PS4, and PC. Furthermore, SEGA has previously stated that it wants to do more PC ports and SMT’s Japanese publisher Atlus has quizzed players about games coming to PC, so a PC port of Shin Megami Tensei V is not out of the realm of possibility.

Shin Megami Tensei V is currently sitting on an 85 on Metacritic, so it’d be good to see it on PC – even if we’re still waiting on Persona 5. We got the fun Persona 5: Strikers this year, at least.