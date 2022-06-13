Silent Hill “is going to be relaunched” says movie director

Alright, this is getting silly now. According to the Silent Hill movie director – who is apparently working on a third movie – Konami is planning a “global” Silent Hill reboot of the horror game franchise, and it’s mostly thanks to the success of the Resident Evil series.

Since the cancellation of the Hideo Kojima-directed Silent Hills and its P.T. demo, rumours of a new Silent Hill game in development have continued to spread – stating that there are multiple games planned, and Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team may be handling one of them. Other than DLC for Dead by Daylight, nothing has materialised.

Adding fuel to the pyramid-shaped fire, Christophe Gans – the director of the first Silent Hill movie – explained in a French interview (thanks, ResetEra) that “the franchise is going to be relaunched in terms of videogames” and publisher Konami has “been galvanized by the success of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 reboots” to return to the world of Silent Hill.

Furthermore, Gans – who says he is working on a third Silent Hill movie, supposedly for 2023, and maybe a Fatal Frame one too – says the new film “will become part of a global policy” for the series and is “part of a whole.” If correct, it seems like Konami is indeed planning a big push for the return of Silent Hill.

Dead By Daylight Dead By Daylight Fanatical $19.99 $17.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Hopefully, we’ll actually get some sort of official announcement soon. If you can’t wait, the Total Chaos mod for Doom – which is basically a new Silent Hill game – is getting an Unreal 5 remake.