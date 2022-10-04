A mod turns 4X game Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion into Eve Offline

In the high-stakes MMORPG world of New Eden, players like to say that “if it happens in Eve, it happens in real life.” It can be highly stressful to undock a valuable ship you’ve invested a lot of time and ISK into, certainly – so what if you could turn it into a single-player game? That’s essentially what the Sins of New Eden: Rebellion total conversion mod for Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion does by transforming the 4X space game into ‘Eve Offline.’

Now in version 1.05, Sins of New Eden: Rebellion is a mod created by a group called Cyno Studios, which says it’s carefully following the parameters in CCP Games’ official content creation agreement. The idea is to transform Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion into a ‘slice’ of Eve Online’s New Eden, and the results it already achieved have been pretty stunning.

It’s a lot more than just a series of swaps for ships and skyboxes, though. Cyno Studios has worked out a way to use ship loadouts more or less the way fittings work in Eve Online, giving you a bunch of modules to research (rather than skills to learn and/or inject) that can be used to turn your ships into tacklers, tanks, or almost any other role you’d find in Eve.

While the main appeal of Eve Online for most players is its unique social dynamics, it’s not always practical to log in when a massive battle is going down. Sins of New Eden: Rebellion lets you set up your very own epic space throwdowns between huge fleets, and nobody has to lose gajillions of ISK in the process.

The modders have also fully incorporated Eve Online’s bespoke menu font, which is just the cherry on top of an impressively immersive total conversion mod.

You can find Sins of New Eden: Rebirth over on either Nexus Mods or ModDB. You’ll need Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – which is one of our very favourite space games – updated to version 1.96 or later in order to use the mod. We have a whole list of great Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion mods to check out if you’re interested in exploring other sci-fi universes.