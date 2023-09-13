SkibiVerse codes September 2023

What are the new SkibiVerse codes? We’ve compiled a regularly updated list of all SkibiVerse codes to redeem in-game freebies like XP boosts, new characters, and free goodies for your adventures. Do you want to be ahead of the competition before the new game modes get added? We’ve got you covered.

SkibiVerse has been around on Roblox only a few days, but already has over a million new players.

New SkibiVerse codes

There are no currently active SkibiVerse codes, but the developer Unboxed Horrors has promised new codes when the game reaches 10,000 followers on its Roblox page.

Expired codes

There are no expired codes for SkibiVerse.

How to use SkibiVerse codes

As there are no currently active SkibiVerse codes, we cannot be certain how to enter them in the game. However, when the first code gets added we’ll update this guide with step by step instructions on how to redeem them, with accompanying screenshots so you can’t go wrong.

How to find more SkibiVerse codes

As the game is recently released and is in an alpha state, there aren’t many codes around currently. However, there is plenty of activity in the SkibiVerse Discord server discussing when the next codes will be available, so this is where we’re watching closely in order to be able to update this guide as soon as possible. If you’re not on Discord, bookmark this guide to return to and regularly check for new codes.

