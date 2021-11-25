D&D game Solasta: Crown of the Magister is 50% off right now

Solasta: Crown of the Magister, a turn-based tactical RPG that launched earlier this year, is currently seeing a hefty price drop as part of Steam’s autumn sale. Based on Dungeons & Dragons’ SRD 5.1 ruleset, the game sees your gang of adventurers head into ruins and dungeons on the hunt for legendary loot and try to stop an approaching cataclysm from taking place, with dice deciding your fate along the way. If that sounds like your bag, the good news is it’s currently half-price.

As part of the Steam autumn sale – which runs until December 1 – Solasta: Crown of the Magister is 50% off, making it £15.49 / $19.99 as of writing. We enjoyed the game when it launched, scoring it a healthy seven-out-of-ten in our Solasta: Crown of the Magister review. “Solasta: Crown of the Magister stands stoically at the cross section of several game worlds,” reviewer Jarrett Green said at the time.

“From a distance, the isometric RPG dungeon diving evokes old Infinity Engine games like Baldur’s Gate. Combat scenarios play out like an XCOM skirmish with a few more bells and whistles. Character moments and conversations remind me of Dungeons and Dragons, complete with stat checks and dice rolls. And yet, perhaps surprisingly, Solasta feels more like a tactical RPG than a DnD alternative, but is a delightful package nonetheless.”

Elsewhere in the sale, there’s a hearty range of other RPG games and Dungeons & Dragons games to pick from if you’re a fan. On the D&D side, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition is 80% off, making it just £2.99 / $2.99, and its follow-up Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition is a whopping 85% off, which leaves it at £2.24 / $2.99 as of writing. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – which launched this September – is 15% off (£36.54 / $42.49), while 2018’s Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition is 80% off, making it £3.09 / $3.99 right now.

On the role-playing side, The Elder Scrolls Online is currently discounted 70% (£4.49 / $5.99), Dark Souls Remastered and Disco Elysium – The Final Cut are both half-price, and both priced at £17.49 / $19.99 each. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is 42% off at the moment, at £31.89 / $34.79, while the ever-popular Skyrim (have you heard of it?) is 67% off the Special Edition, at £11.54 / $13.19 as of this story.

For the full set of Steam’s autumnal offerings, head to the platform’s home page at that link. If you’re after something even cheaper, we have some handy lists of the best free PC games and free MMOs and MMORPGs, too.