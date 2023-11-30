Solium Infernum is one of the coolest new strategy games we’ve seen in a long time. Part Civilization 6, part Diablo 4, and part Doom Eternal, it casts you as one of eight archfiends, vying for control of Hell after Lucifer himself has mysteriously disappeared. An ambitious remake of the underground, indie hit of the same name, Solium Infernum subverts the genre by giving you fewer choices, but with more significant and severe consequences. With asynchronous multiplayer, a heavy focus on double-dealing and paranoia, and a superb art style, Solium Infernum finally has a confirmed release date – and if you’re tired of waiting for Civilization 7, Solium is coming soon.

Described by creator League of Geeks as a “friendship destruction simulator,” Solium Infernum takes all the staples of the strategy game genre, and revitalizes them with a unique system for bureaucracy, backstabbing, and political manipulation. You can read much more about Solium Infernum thanks to our interview with its developers, but the overarching idea is that military might and sheer resources are only part of what makes a successful ruler of Hell.

Make deals behind your opponents’ backs. Forge and betray partnerships. Insult, lie, and manipulate everyone around you to get an advantage. Combat, building, and all the hardocre 4X systems are fantastic here, but the best part of Solium Infernum is the psychology – you can turn the tide of an entire game without starting a single battle.

And now, the Solium Infernum release date is confirmed for Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – appropriate given the inspirations it takes from the classic, Romantic-era vision of Hell, Solium Infernum arrives on Valentine’s Day. League of Geeks will also be holding a multiplayer test in early 2024, ahead of the full launch.

In Solium’s asynchronous multiplayer, you can log in, input your turn, and then log out while your opponents make their turns, too. Remember, it’s all about psychology and manipulation – like a long-running game of postal chess, Solium Infernum is about trying to predict what your rivals might be plotting, and the hours and days in between turns where you dream up schemes of your own.

