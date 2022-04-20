Sonic Origins release date leak suggests summer spin

The Sonic Origins release date has leaked, along with a load of details and artwork about the much-delayed remasters of some of the best platform games ever made. If the PSN leak is correct, then the Sonic remastered collection is coming this summer – and will likely get a re-reveal very soon.

Back in May last year, the Sonic the Hedgehog anniversary event revealed the new mainline Sonic game – which was later confirmed as Sonic Frontiers, the series’ first open-world game – but also announced a remastered re-release of the classic MegaDrive/Genesis Sonic games with “new content and features”. That’s Sonic 1, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

After that, things went very silent on Sonic Origins, but now several new leaks suggest that the collection will get a re-reveal very soon. The website’s registered, the game’s rated, and now a leak of the PSN page has confirmed multiple details about the remaster – including the release date.

Sonic Origins release date

The Sonic Origins leak suggests a release date of June 22, according to the person who spotted it on PSN. Unfortunately, they were not able to take a picture to confirm this, so you should consider this a rumour for now.

However, the other details have been backed up by multiple sources. It looks like Sonic Origins will include “new areas to explore, additional animations, and a brand new Anniversary mode” which features “unlimited lives and revamped fullscreen resolution”. The page also says that there is additional “content, challenges, and Special Stages” to unlock, along with new animated opening and closing cutscenes for each game.

Another user who managed to access the PSN page themselves found the release date is marked as “to be determined”, but also uncovered that Sonic Origins will also have in-app purchases of an uncertain nature.

It would make sense for SEGA to announce the details of Sonic Origins while the hype for the second Sonic movie is still going, so expect official details soon – including confirmation of a PC version, as no platforms were revealed when the game was announced. If you’re more interested in the Sonic Frontiers release date, however, that’s still down for later this year – and that’s definitely coming to PC.

