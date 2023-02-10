Sons of the Forest crossplay guide

Is Sons of the Forest crossplay compatible? If you’re waiting to play The Forest 2 multiplayer following the success of the prequel’s own co-op mode, the answer may disappoint you for now. That’s not to say it’ll stay that way though, since the game is initially launching in early access, with more features and mechanics to be added in the future.

Sons of the Forest has been delayed multiple times over the course of two years, and developer Endnight Games has kept content and gameplay quiet that whole time. What we do know, however, is that the survival horror game is only being rolled out to PC when the Sons of the Forest release date finally hits.

Is there Sons of the Forest crossplay?

Since the game is being released solely to one platform, Windows PC, on release, there is no Sons of the Forest crossplay functionality yet. That said, The Forest was available on PlayStation 4, so Sons of the Forest may well be rolled out to other platforms in the future, perhaps once the game comes out of early access. While The Forest does not have crossplay compatibility between PC and PS4, the feature is more in demand than ever, so we can keep our fingers crossed that, given player demand, Endnight Games will consider crossplay for Sons of the Forest.

